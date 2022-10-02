ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Bohannan and Miller-Meeks running to represent Iowa’s 1st District

Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been representing Iowa's Second Congressional District in Congress. Due to redistricting, she is now running for re-election in Iowa's First Congressional District. She faces Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan. "I've been accessible. I've answered questions. I'm not afraid to buck my party when it's the best...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

With Five Weeks Left In Campaign, Top Iowa Candidates Rally With Supporters

Statewide, Iowa — It was a busy weekend for campaign gatherings in Iowa. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds held her 4th annual fall fundraiser and there were two fundraisers for Democrats. Governor Reynolds rallied with a crowd at the state fairgrounds Saturday, touting policy moves she and the Republican-led legislature...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'

Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Thede Running Again for Iowa House

The new 94th District includes some of her hometown of Bettendorf, and some of Davenport that's she's represented in the past, but now for the first time her district includes Eldridge. First elected in 2008, she's now serving her 7th term. In recent years Republicans have held large majorities in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa making progress in voting accessibility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults

Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — The finalists for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin have been announced by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Ludlow's Steakhouse in Corydon and 5th Quarter Bar & Grill in Van Meter are on the list. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon, St. Olaf Tavern in St....
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden

One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Democrats, start talking about families

Charles Bruner served in the Iowa legislature from 1978 to 1990 and was founding director of the Child and Family Policy Center from 1989 through 2016. For the last six years, he headed a Health Equity and Young Children initiative focusing on primary child health care for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He is working with other child policy advocacy leaders and experts in the field to raise these issues in Congressional midterm election campaigns. Find more information about their fund: www.votekids2022.com.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, October 3

Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Proceeds from Roast and Ride to benefit foundation for fallen Marine

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst announced Tuesday that proceeds from her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser will go toward a fundraiser set up in honor of a fallen Midwest Marine. Twenty-three-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page, who grew up in Ernst’s hometown of Red Oak in southwestern Iowa, was...
RED OAK, IA
B102.7

This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
IOWA STATE

