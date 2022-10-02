Read full article on original website
Bohannan and Miller-Meeks running to represent Iowa’s 1st District
Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been representing Iowa's Second Congressional District in Congress. Due to redistricting, she is now running for re-election in Iowa's First Congressional District. She faces Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan. "I've been accessible. I've answered questions. I'm not afraid to buck my party when it's the best...
Get the Facts: Cindy Axne campaign ad accuses Zach Nunn of spying on fellow classmates in student government with baby monitor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another political ad in the race for Iowa's third congressional district is hitting the airwaves. Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne is claiming her opponent, Republican Zach Nunn used a baby monitor to get ahead in collegiate politics. "I used this to make sure my boys were...
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
With Five Weeks Left In Campaign, Top Iowa Candidates Rally With Supporters
Statewide, Iowa — It was a busy weekend for campaign gatherings in Iowa. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds held her 4th annual fall fundraiser and there were two fundraisers for Democrats. Governor Reynolds rallied with a crowd at the state fairgrounds Saturday, touting policy moves she and the Republican-led legislature...
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad
An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds' opponent Deidre DeJear.
Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'
Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Thede Running Again for Iowa House
The new 94th District includes some of her hometown of Bettendorf, and some of Davenport that's she's represented in the past, but now for the first time her district includes Eldridge. First elected in 2008, she's now serving her 7th term. In recent years Republicans have held large majorities in...
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults
Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington...
2022 finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin announced
DES MOINES, Iowa — The finalists for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin have been announced by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Ludlow's Steakhouse in Corydon and 5th Quarter Bar & Grill in Van Meter are on the list. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon, St. Olaf Tavern in St....
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
Democrats, start talking about families
Charles Bruner served in the Iowa legislature from 1978 to 1990 and was founding director of the Child and Family Policy Center from 1989 through 2016. For the last six years, he headed a Health Equity and Young Children initiative focusing on primary child health care for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He is working with other child policy advocacy leaders and experts in the field to raise these issues in Congressional midterm election campaigns. Find more information about their fund: www.votekids2022.com.
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Proceeds from Roast and Ride to benefit foundation for fallen Marine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst announced Tuesday that proceeds from her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser will go toward a fundraiser set up in honor of a fallen Midwest Marine. Twenty-three-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page, who grew up in Ernst’s hometown of Red Oak in southwestern Iowa, was...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Western Iowa veterans take off on Honor Flight to D.C. Tuesday
All over the country, honor flights take veterans involved in past wars and conflicts to the nation’s capital. From the Omaha area, 47 service members were scheduled for Tuesday’s Honor Flight.
Former Iowan may move back to the state after Hurricane Ian demolishes Florida business
DES MOINES, Iowa — Living in Iowa since he was seven, Jason Crosser, decided to make Florida his home after college. A teacher at the time, he was looking to get rid of his personal gaming items he'd been collecting for decades. Crosser says, "I've been collecting since I...
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
