localocnews.com
Mayor, Dozen Others Jump for PierPride
localocnews.com
Crime Victims United endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
Crime Victims United (CVU), a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, and legal professionals endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. CVU promotes the protection of rights for victims, advocates for strengthened public safety, and champions balance in a criminal justice system that is soft on...
californiaexaminer.net
A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft
Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
localocnews.com
Long Beach mayoral candidate Suzie Price releases first video advertisement of general election
Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor and current City Councilwoman, released “Chance,” her first advertisement of the general election. TO VIEW THE AD, TITLED, “CHANCE,” CLICK HERE. “Money was tight. We were immigrants. And my mom was raising me on her own,” Price begins, as...
davisvanguard.org
Attorney Groups Urge Investigation of Committee Formed to Recall Los Angeles District Attorney for Fraud
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Prosecutors Alliance of California, Courage California, and Initiate Justice urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta Tuesday to open a criminal fraud probe into the Committee to Recall George Gascón, which failed in its quest to recall the Los Angeles District Attorney. The groups...
localocnews.com
The National Federation of Independent Business endorses Janet Nguyen for State Senate
The Janet Nguyen for State Senate Campaign announced the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “There’s no one running for the Legislature in the entire state more qualified than Janet Nguyen,” said John Kabateck, California state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), speaking for the NFIB CA PAC, which made the endorsement. “As a small-business owner, she brings a fundamental understanding of the troubles Main Street enterprises are facing and the leadership skills needed to get results, as she has proven repeatedly in local, county, and state offices she has held. I wish for more Janet Nguyens in the Legislature. Our State Capitol is in dire need of them.”
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Voters Will Soon Receive Their Ballots, Ahead of November Election
Starting next Monday voters in Orange County can start looking for ballots in their mailboxes as the first wave of 1.8 million ballots are mailed out by the OC Registrar. It's not exactly Fort Knox but all 121 ballot drop boxes are secured in ways that might nit be obvious. Officials say the 1100 pound military grade metal box is even bolted to the ground each has its own key.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
localocnews.com
Susan Shelley to speak at Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s October breakfast meeting
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Members and...
Washington Examiner
LA County sheriff race splits on party lines as Democrats back progressive candidate
The November election for nonpartisan Los Angeles County sheriff is now being split among party lines, with Democrats falling in line with local politicians who have favored defunding the police and lower incarceration levels. Both candidates are Democrats, but Republicans favor Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has battled with county lawmakers...
localocnews.com
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
Cypress City Council Again Censures Councilwoman Frances Marquez
Cypress City Council members censured their colleague Frances Marquez – often the dissenting voice on the dais – for the second time since June. At last Monday’s meeting, councilmembers voted 4-1 to censure Marquez for allegedly violating various sections of the city’s civility, conduct and governance code and accused her of campaigning at Cypress High School earlier this month. Marquez was the dissenting vote.
Karen Bass' lead over Rick Caruso shrinks as LA mayoral election campaign enters final weeks: Poll
A new poll shows the gap between the two candidates for Los Angeles mayor is shrinking.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents
As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
Hope and prayer: California churches battle abortion ballot measure
From the pulpit of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
knock-la.com
Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso
On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
localocnews.com
CA Controller publishes 2021 payroll data for UC institutions and community colleges
State Controller Betty T. Yee published the 2021 self-reported payroll data for University of California (UC) institutions and California Community College (CCC) districts on the Government Compensation in California website. The data cover more than 404,000 positions and approximately $23.94 billion in total wages. Users of the site can view...
California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing
California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to limit Grandma’s House of Hope’s ability to provide much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
Comments / 1