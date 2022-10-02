ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities: Two aboard small plane safe after it crashes into Lake Mead

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people in a single-engine plane headed to Las Vegas were found safe on shore after the aircraft crashed into Lake Mead on Saturday, authorities said.

A single-engine Cessna 182 that left the Grand Canyon Airport at about 7 p.m. Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at the North Las Vegas Airport landed in the water near Boulder City at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The public affairs office at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area said the pilot reported mechanical issues and radar contact was lost in the Virgin Basin Area of Lake Mead.

The No. 1 marks the location of Bonelli’s Landing at Lake Mead, near where a single-engine Cessna crashed en route to North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday.

The office said rescue boats from the National Recreation Area and a helicopter from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded, and both people onboard the aircraft were “spotted on the shore by the air rescue personnel.”

Neither person was found to be injured when personnel from the rescue boats reached the shore, the public affairs office said. Neither the public affairs office nor the FAA provided identities or gender of the people onboard.

The public affairs office said it had no other information and that the National Transportation Safety Board would be leading the investigation.

According maps at FlightAware.com, the plane landed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead, near Bonelli’s Landing. FlightAware.com is a digital aviation company that operates a flight tracking and data platform. Posts on social media indicate the plane went down near Bonelli’s Landing.

