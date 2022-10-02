Read full article on original website
Teurlings, Westgate not overhyping their district matchup
One of the more talent-packed leagues in the area is Class 4-4A which includes schools like Teurlings Catholic and Westgate.
Auburn football: SDS believes Nick Saban would have been fired from LSU in today’s climate
Saturday Down South’s Glenn Sattell has an opinion that most Auburn football fans don’t likely share — that being if Bryan Harsin is fired anytime soon, it’d in fact be too soon. Sattell took that idea further in his piece titled ‘His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance.’
Mobile, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WKRG
Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
Picayune Item
No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
1037thegame.com
Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas High enter Top 10 in Class 4A Poll
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 4-1.
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
utv44.com
Blount High School football coach back on the job after accusation of spanking player
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach,Josh Harris, is back on the job after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him spanking a player. Mobile County Public Schools tells us: harris had been on paid administrative leave since a video from in the locker room came out.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your paddle and get ready for the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle. Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is a 11.5 mile paddle down the beautiful Pascagoula River. For those competitive in nature, awards are up for grabs in a variety of paddle craft categories (i.e. kayak, canoe, stand up paddleboard). Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 am. Race starts at Little River Marina and ends at the La-Pointe Krebs launch and museum in Pascagoula. Fully supported with shuttles for participants, safety boats on the water, and two designated bail out points.
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location
It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
Lafayette High school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to online threats made toward "named students and staff members."
WALA-TV FOX10
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Upcoming events with Bienville Bites Food Tour
Bienville Bites Food Tour is kicking off a fun fall season. Chris Andrews joined Joe and Jennifer on Studio10 with the details. The ‘Bites and Frites’ tour happen son Thursday’s at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ‘Boo Brunch’ takes place on Saturday’s at 10 a.m. and their Haunted Scavenger Hunts is on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
