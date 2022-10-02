ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 4

Related
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Dwayne Bacon
Person
Jay Huff
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Darvin Ham
Daily Mail

Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black

Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field

Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
SANTA CLARA, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37

Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy