Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a ‘comical buffoon’ if it wasn’t for his influence over young people
One of the most polarizing players in the NBA these days is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Though Irving is without a doubt one of the most skilled players in the league and incredibly entertaining to watch on the court, his personality off the court has led him to sour on many NBA fans.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'
You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the behind the scenes misdeeds of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart...
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black
Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan
Steph showed off the bounce before the Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards game
Los Angeles Lakers Land Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
Nobody likes to make a mistake. Yet, we all make them. That’s an integral part of the human experience. What counts is how we respond to the mistakes we make. The same goes for NBA teams. Unfortunately, the stakes for them are higher than your average person. An NBA...
Blake Griffin Pays Tribute To Dennis Rodman By Wearing No. 91 For The Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is truly in the final stages of his NBA career after a 2-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Griffin fall out of the rotation by the end of it. He is a veteran that is willing to sign on a minimum, so has a lot to provide to a contending team with very little risk.
Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field
Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37
Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
