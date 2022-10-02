Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.
Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.
Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.
No information about the driver has been released.
