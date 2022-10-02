ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth

By Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.

Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.

Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.

No information about the driver has been released.

Related
Turnto10.com

Car chased from Central Falls abandoned in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News observed a heavy police presence around multiple Lincoln neighborhoods on Tuesday night. The Lincoln police chief said only that the response involved a vehicle that was chased from Central Falls and abandoned on Heritage Drive in Lincoln. Neighbors told NBC 10 News...
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence

Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence

(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Car Crashes Through Back of Garage on Cape Cod

Someone had to be taken to the hospital on Cape Cod over the weekend after a car drove through the back wall of a garage. Emergency crews in West Barnstable responded to the incident on Holway Drive. Photos from the West Barnstable Fire Department show the car crashed right through...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester

BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Fire Department announces passing of former Firefighter Ralph Costa

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of former Firefighter Ralph Costa who served the District from 1969-1980. Ralph was known by many of his fellow firefighters as a workhorse around a fire scene always willing to go to the roof with his axe in hand. Around the station Ralph was always quick with a joke laughing along the way.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
