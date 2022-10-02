Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody. Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.
Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after he was shot by four men in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45. The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a...
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
Philadelphia police ask for public's help in search for suspect vehicle
The shooting happened on August 21 on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.
Police: Videos capture suspects in two Philadelphia shootings, one striking 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month. The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.
19-year-old shot and killed in ambush in Philadelphia, caught on video, 30 shots fired
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department of searching for three people wanted for two...
Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
Police officer 'justified' in firing several shots at suspect outside Wawa in Reading, DA says
- A police officer's gunshots that injured a wanted man in the parking lot of a Reading Wawa last month were found to be justified according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. An investigation into the September 14 shooting determined the officer, "discharged their weapon lawfully in self-defense and...
Woman Found Shot Multiple Times In Edgemoor
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Edgemoor Gardens. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:14 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers and New Castle County Paramedics helped provide aid to the victim. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night. At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old...
Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police released video in a double shooting that left two injured last week, one in critical condition. An 18-year-old and 25-year-old man were riding their bikes when they were ambushed with gunfire on the 6100 block of Market Street on September 30. Police say two suspects fired...
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Police identify 16-year-old person of interest in connection to shooting outside Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a 16-year-old teenager wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is no longer a person of interest and is now wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and other related offenses. The ambush-style shooting happened on September 27 on the 4700 block of Pechin Street around 4:41 p.m. Police say if you see him don't approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $40,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide. Police say they have recovered hundreds of DNA samples from an SUV believed to be connected to the shooting. Investigators have yet to uncover a motive. A viewing will be held Tuesday night for Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old boy who was killed.
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
Officials: Body found inside North Philadelphia building believed to be vacant after crews put out fire
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a fire in North Philadelphia turned deadly. Officials say fire crews responded to the 2600 block of North 16th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to authorities, firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes...
29-year-old carjacked at gunpoint while getting gas in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating another armed carjacking at a gas...
Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves woman dead, man in critical condition: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 48-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were shot in a home in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 5:15 a.m.Police say the woman was found in the hallway on the second floor with gunshot wounds to her back. She was unresponsive and medics pronounced her dead at 7:30 a.m., police say.The man was found in the bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a wound to the left eye. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and...
