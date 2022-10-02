ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
Woman Found Shot Multiple Times In Edgemoor

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Edgemoor Gardens. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:14 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers and New Castle County Paramedics helped provide aid to the victim. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition.
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Police identify 16-year-old person of interest in connection to shooting outside Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a 16-year-old teenager wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is no longer a person of interest and is now wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and other related offenses. The ambush-style shooting happened on September 27 on the 4700 block of Pechin Street around 4:41 p.m. Police say if you see him don't approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $40,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide. Police say they have recovered hundreds of DNA samples from an SUV believed to be connected to the shooting. Investigators have yet to uncover a motive. A viewing will be held Tuesday night for Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old boy who was killed.  
Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves woman dead, man in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 48-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were shot in a home in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 5:15 a.m.Police say the woman was found in the hallway on the second floor with gunshot wounds to her back. She was unresponsive and medics pronounced her dead at 7:30 a.m., police say.The man was found in the bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a wound to the left eye. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and...
