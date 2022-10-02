ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Boston Celtics

BOSTON  -- Blake Griffin had a great seat to see the kind of team that the Celtics became last year. He felt Boston's full wrath as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics swept in the first round of the playoffs.Griffin, 33, officially became a member of the Celtics on Monday and participated in his first practice with his new team. The 12-year veteran was a late addition for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, and a team that was in desperate need of some big man help after losing starting center Robert Williams...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Warriors Waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived guard Mac McClung and forward Trevion Williams, it was announced today. McClung recorded nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during the Warriors’ 104-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday Night in Tokyo, Japan. He originally signed with the club as a free agent on July 20.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Can Blake Griffin Give The Celtics What They Need?

This has not been a good offseason for the Boston Celtics. It started off well when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who should be a big boon for them this season, and then signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Last season, Boston’s bench was weak offensively, especially during their NBA Finals...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach

A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
BOSTON, MA
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ

