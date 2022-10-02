Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
NBC Sports
Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
Nobody likes to make a mistake. Yet, we all make them. That’s an integral part of the human experience. What counts is how we respond to the mistakes we make. The same goes for NBA teams. Unfortunately, the stakes for them are higher than your average person. An NBA...
Blake Griffin cites NBA legend as reason for unique Celtics number
Monday was Blake Griffin’s first official day as a member of the Boston Celtics. Boston will be the forward’s fourth NBA stop and Griffin took inspiration from another well-traveled legendary NBA big man when picking out a number no Celtic has ever worn before. Griffin will become the...
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Boston Celtics
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin had a great seat to see the kind of team that the Celtics became last year. He felt Boston's full wrath as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics swept in the first round of the playoffs.Griffin, 33, officially became a member of the Celtics on Monday and participated in his first practice with his new team. The 12-year veteran was a late addition for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, and a team that was in desperate need of some big man help after losing starting center Robert Williams...
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
Warriors Waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams
The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived guard Mac McClung and forward Trevion Williams, it was announced today. McClung recorded nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during the Warriors’ 104-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday Night in Tokyo, Japan. He originally signed with the club as a free agent on July 20.
Yardbarker
Can Blake Griffin Give The Celtics What They Need?
This has not been a good offseason for the Boston Celtics. It started off well when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who should be a big boon for them this season, and then signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Last season, Boston’s bench was weak offensively, especially during their NBA Finals...
Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is impressed by the work ethic of his new Boston Celtics teammates. The post Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
This Knicks-Hornets Trade Lands Mitchell Robinson In Charlotte
At the moment, the basketball world is abuzz with excitement. Yet, much of that excitement has little to do with players who are currently in the NBA. Instead, that buzz is centered around two elite prospects. With Victor Wembenyama and Scoot Henderson having just squared off, fans are thinking about the 2023 draft a little early.
thecomeback.com
NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss
Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
