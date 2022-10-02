Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
digitalspy.com
Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie gets first trailer
The first trailer for Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie Aisha has been released. The film, which also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor, focuses on a Nigerian woman called Aisha Osagie (played by Wright) who seeks asylum in Ireland. She finds an ally in Conor Healy (O'Connor), who is...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars movie lines up Doctor Strange 2 and Loki writer
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars has found its writer in Loki creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is keeping as much as possible under wraps, but Avengers: Secret Wars will adapt one of Marvel Comics' biggest ever storylines. The story follows a vast number of heroes and their variants living in Battleworld following the incursion-related destruction of the multiverse. Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and Mr. Fantastic are all key players in Secret Wars.
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Forced To Live With Ben Affleck’s Smoking? Actor Allegedly Should Be The One To Decide If He’s Ready To Give Up The Vice, Not His Wife
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem like a match made in heaven. Years after they called off their engagement, the A-listers managed to get back together even though so many things in their respective lives already happened. But even though they seem to be a perfect pair, there are claims that there’s one thing about Affleck that Lopez dislikes.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
Jasmine Guy Calls Out ‘A Different World’ Season 1 Producers For Mistreating Lisa Bonet
On her most recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, former A Different World co-stars Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison had much to say about how the show’s star Lisa Bonet was “disrespected” by the show’s producers. The on-screen love birds, who portrayed Dwayne Wayne and Whitley...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things, Moon Knight and Sabrina stars team up for new movie
Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery, Moon Knight’s Fernanda Andrade and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Mckenna Grace have teamed up for a new movie called Spider & Jessie. According to Deadline, they will also be joined by Jesse Williams, Jojo Regina, Forrest Goodluck and Malia Baker, and the film...
digitalspy.com
How bad was the character Brian Packham tonight
What was him shouting in the pub nearly scaring half the customers. He was very bad. How many times has anyone seen someone doing method acting in a pub? Utter tosh. He was very bad. How many times has anyone seen someone doing method acting in a pub? Utter tosh.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 04/10/22: Grubby Little Secrets 🤐
Don't forget to warm up your best Piggy Malone for storm week!. Evening Nessie 🙂 You have a 7pm start next week because of some women's footy 😮. So we have the date for Faith's death next week. In other news Mercedes McQueen was in Classic ED this pm,...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 05/10/22: My Secret Love's No Secret Any More
Hello my loyal fans. I sadly had fish and chips earlier and I am feeling a bit bloated and tired. Hi all. 🙂 I remember the Kathy Kirby version best. Hello my loyal fans. I sadly had fish and chips earlier and I am feeling a bit bloated and tired.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders offers first look at shock Lola story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a first look at a shocking moment to unfold for Lola Pearce later this week. The next two episodes will see Phil's grip loosening rapidly over the Walford underworld, after deciding to cut off his sister Sam Mitchell for betraying the family. Sam had...
