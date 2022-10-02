There are more than a billion surveillance cameras in operation around the world and more than half of them – roughly 540 million – are in China. The Chinese Communist Party is actively working towards having a comprehensive profile on every single one of its 1.4 billion citizens. They’re making this goal possible by using the staggering number of active surveillance cameras in the nation, according to research from an investigation by the New York Times and ChinaFile. For every 1,000 Chinese citizens, there are at least 372 cameras tracking their every move.

