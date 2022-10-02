ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Shares A Sweet Tribute To Sister Solange After Ballet Debut

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyoncé is a proud big sister after Solange made her highly anticipated debut as a composer for the New York City Ballet. The talented beauty wrote an original score for Play Time, which premiered this week at Lincoln Center as part of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala with a number of performances slated for October and May. Of course, Solange’s support system, Beyoncé and Mama Tina were in attendance to support their baby girl and weren’t shy about letting their love and support be known.

Beyoncé showed support for her baby sister’s accomplishment on Instagram over the weekend when she shared a slideshow featuring photos and videos from the big evening at the ballet, including a photo of a smiling Solange as she held a bouquet of flowers.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” she wrote to Solange. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she added referencing lyrics from her hit song “Cozy”. Check out the post below.

We love this sister duo and can’t wait to see Solange’s ballet!

