Upon firing of Karl Dorrell and Chris Wilson, CU Buffs announce interim coaches

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

With Karl Dorrell being fired on Sunday afternoon following an 0-5 start to his third season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has been named the interim head coach.

Sanford was previously the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2017-18 and prior to this season, he held OC duties at Minnesota from 2019-21 . Colorado passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Clay Patterson, another recent Minnesota coach, is now the Buffs’ interim OC.

CU athletic director Rick George also announced that defensive coordinator Chris Wilson has been let go. Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is now the interim DC.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

