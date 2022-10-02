Law enforcement teams up to demonstrate what they do during National Night Out event Oct. 4

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Walmart at 7831 Paseo del Norte.

El Paso police will bring SWAT vehicles with helmets and gear for kids to try on. The National Guard will bring a rock climbing wall. Fort Bliss and the U.S. Army will bring some of their vehicles. The Border Patrol and FBI will also participate.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soft drinks for the whole family at the event which will feature more than 100 vendors with giveaways and activities.

The opening ceremony will be at 4 p.m. with an honor guard, singing of the national anthem and remarks by Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso Police Westside Regional Commander Steven Lopez.

Other entertainment will be provided by the Canutillo High marching band, the Franklin High School mariachi band and a Western re-enactment from Six Guns and Shady Ladies.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.