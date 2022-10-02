ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Law enforcement teams up to demonstrate what they do during National Night Out event Oct. 4

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLN6C_0iJHd1LU00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Walmart at 7831 Paseo del Norte.

El Paso police will bring SWAT vehicles with helmets and gear for kids to try on. The National Guard will bring a rock climbing wall. Fort Bliss and the U.S. Army will bring some of their vehicles. The Border Patrol and FBI will also participate.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soft drinks for the whole family at the event which will feature more than 100 vendors with giveaways and activities.

The opening ceremony will be at 4 p.m. with an honor guard, singing of the national anthem and remarks by Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso Police Westside Regional Commander Steven Lopez.

Other entertainment will be provided by the Canutillo High marching band, the Franklin High School mariachi band and a Western re-enactment from Six Guns and Shady Ladies.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fire Investigation in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has already been put out. The The post Fire Investigation in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

First annual El Paso Teddy Bear Run set for Oct. 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new run/walk event in the Borderland aims to help families with children pay for their medical expenses. The United Healthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is hosting the first-ever El Paso Teddy Bear Run on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3233 N. Mesa St. The event will offer both a 5K run […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTSM

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare to host nurse hiring event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will host a new grad registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event on Tuesday, October 4th. Candidates will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.   Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Victims in overnight shooting are ‘uncooperative,’ police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victims in an overnight shooting in East El Paso are uncooperative, El Paso police say. El Paso police responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One individual was transported to the hospital. Police have released no other information. For […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#National Anthem#National Night Out#Swat#The National Guard#The U S Army#The Border Patrol#Canutillo#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Salvation Army from multiple states responds to help with Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation army of Texas and Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have begun helping survivors of Hurricane Ian. They have served 1,335 meals and 895 drinks to residents as of Sunday. Hurricane Ian made landfall and reached a category 4 storm on Wednesday, Sept. 28., causing major flooding and damage along […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One dead after shooting at Border Patrol Station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who was a detainee has died after being shot at an East El Paso Border Patrol station, according to the FBI.  “FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team were deployed to the Station. One person was taken into custody and was transported to a local […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Walmart
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso CBP officers seize pounds of multiple narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine in the span of two days. During the weekend, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border intercepted 10.75 pounds […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

YWCA El Paso ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ fundraiser returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will be hosting its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 27. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is famous for having men walk in red high-heel shoes as a sign of solidarity, challenging gender stereotypes and raising awareness of […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Police Need Help Finding Hit & Run Driver

An El Paso motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening and police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck him during the accident. Sunday evening, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was traveling east on I-10 near Lomaland when, according to an article initially posted by KTSM, he veered left and struck the divider.
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy