2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 10-06-22
Having been a long-time Manhattan Beach resident, and having served as a public school teacher, an administrator, and a superintendent, I would like to share my thoughts after attending the School Board Candidates Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on September 29. Anytime three board candidates run as a block, it is a prescription for divisiveness and foreshadows that they will not collaborate with others. When a candidate says more than once “I don’t know” how to deal with very basic budget questions, is that a person you want to be in charge of MBUSD’s $93 million balance sheet? When a candidate says, “I don’t know how the Board and Unions work,” is that a person you want to follow the protocols of which a board must adhere? When a candidate uses the term “Back to Basics,” it is a dog-whistle for a political agenda. When a candidate has no experience or involvement in education, is that a person you want to be in charge of one of the top performing school districts in the state? When a candidate constantly uses anecdotal references such as “I heard …”, how do you rely on that information? Anecdotal references are meant to elicit emotion. I do not know anyone running for the School Board, but after carefully listening to their responses, it was apparent only Jen Fenton, Tina Shivpuri, and Wysh Weinstein have the qualifications to be outstanding Board Members. They are independent, knowledgeable candidates who should be voted to serve on the Board of Trustees for MBUSD.
Cypress City Council Again Censures Councilwoman Frances Marquez
Cypress City Council members censured their colleague Frances Marquez – often the dissenting voice on the dais – for the second time since June. At last Monday’s meeting, councilmembers voted 4-1 to censure Marquez for allegedly violating various sections of the city’s civility, conduct and governance code and accused her of campaigning at Cypress High School earlier this month. Marquez was the dissenting vote.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Unanimously Votes To End Citywide Eviction Moratorium
In an unanimous 12-0 vote on Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to officially end the city-wide eviction moratorium that had been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on February 1, 2023. Since 2020, landlords have fought hard against the city eviction moratorium, saying that it...
2urbangirls.com
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Karen Bass' lead over Rick Caruso shrinks as LA mayoral election campaign enters final weeks: Poll
A new poll shows the gap between the two candidates for Los Angeles mayor is shrinking.
yovenice.com
Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment
Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents. A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the public on the crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to raise money to pay for legal fees they are incurring during their legal battle with the City of Los Angeles as reported by ABC7.com. The Westchester Playa Community Coalition has hired lawyer John Murdock to squash City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s plans for safe parking for the unhoused living in their vehicles in the City of Westchester.
Washington Examiner
LA County sheriff race splits on party lines as Democrats back progressive candidate
The November election for nonpartisan Los Angeles County sheriff is now being split among party lines, with Democrats falling in line with local politicians who have favored defunding the police and lower incarceration levels. Both candidates are Democrats, but Republicans favor Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has battled with county lawmakers...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
fullertonobserver.com
Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants
“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
knock-la.com
Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso
On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
foxla.com
Measure A: Priest accused of endorsing removal of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
LOS ANGELES - Caught on camera – parishioners at a Catholic church in Boyle Heights are being encouraged by their priest to make a pledge to vote "Yes" on a ballot measure that would kick Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva out of office. If approved by Los Angeles...
Santa Monica Next
D.A.’s Office Clarifies That Negrete Is No Longer Under Investigation for Gift Card Giveaway
In response to an inquiry from Santa Monica Next, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (D.A. ‘s Office) stated this afternoon that Santa Monica City Councilmember is no longer under investigation for her role distributing gift cards to members of the Santa Monica Police Department on behalf of 1212 Santa Monica.
News 12
County executive: Plane filled with teen migrants lands at Orange County Airport
A plane filled with teen migrants landed at Orange County Airport, according to County Executive Steve Neuhaus. State police say they, along with Montgomery police, stopped the group on Route 211 to ensure there was no human trafficking taking place. The Department of Health and Human Services says the migrants,...
myburbank.com
Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park
Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
lookout.co
Record gas prices, electricity woes show California’s worsening energy vulnerabilities
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. California is getting another reminder of the volatility of its energy supply as shutdowns at several oil refineries have sent gas prices soaring, including to all-time highs Monday in Los Angeles. At least...
