Having been a long-time Manhattan Beach resident, and having served as a public school teacher, an administrator, and a superintendent, I would like to share my thoughts after attending the School Board Candidates Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on September 29. Anytime three board candidates run as a block, it is a prescription for divisiveness and foreshadows that they will not collaborate with others. When a candidate says more than once “I don’t know” how to deal with very basic budget questions, is that a person you want to be in charge of MBUSD’s $93 million balance sheet? When a candidate says, “I don’t know how the Board and Unions work,” is that a person you want to follow the protocols of which a board must adhere? When a candidate uses the term “Back to Basics,” it is a dog-whistle for a political agenda. When a candidate has no experience or involvement in education, is that a person you want to be in charge of one of the top performing school districts in the state? When a candidate constantly uses anecdotal references such as “I heard …”, how do you rely on that information? Anecdotal references are meant to elicit emotion. I do not know anyone running for the School Board, but after carefully listening to their responses, it was apparent only Jen Fenton, Tina Shivpuri, and Wysh Weinstein have the qualifications to be outstanding Board Members. They are independent, knowledgeable candidates who should be voted to serve on the Board of Trustees for MBUSD.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO