Redondo Beach, CA

easyreadernews.com

Letters to the Editor 10-06-22

Having been a long-time Manhattan Beach resident, and having served as a public school teacher, an administrator, and a superintendent, I would like to share my thoughts after attending the School Board Candidates Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on September 29. Anytime three board candidates run as a block, it is a prescription for divisiveness and foreshadows that they will not collaborate with others. When a candidate says more than once “I don’t know” how to deal with very basic budget questions, is that a person you want to be in charge of MBUSD’s $93 million balance sheet? When a candidate says, “I don’t know how the Board and Unions work,” is that a person you want to follow the protocols of which a board must adhere? When a candidate uses the term “Back to Basics,” it is a dog-whistle for a political agenda. When a candidate has no experience or involvement in education, is that a person you want to be in charge of one of the top performing school districts in the state? When a candidate constantly uses anecdotal references such as “I heard …”, how do you rely on that information? Anecdotal references are meant to elicit emotion. I do not know anyone running for the School Board, but after carefully listening to their responses, it was apparent only Jen Fenton, Tina Shivpuri, and Wysh Weinstein have the qualifications to be outstanding Board Members. They are independent, knowledgeable candidates who should be voted to serve on the Board of Trustees for MBUSD.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Cypress City Council Again Censures Councilwoman Frances Marquez

Cypress City Council members censured their colleague Frances Marquez – often the dissenting voice on the dais – for the second time since June. At last Monday’s meeting, councilmembers voted 4-1 to censure Marquez for allegedly violating various sections of the city’s civility, conduct and governance code and accused her of campaigning at Cypress High School earlier this month. Marquez was the dissenting vote.
CYPRESS, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Government
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Unanimously Votes To End Citywide Eviction Moratorium

In an unanimous 12-0 vote on Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to officially end the city-wide eviction moratorium that had been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on February 1, 2023. Since 2020, landlords have fought hard against the city eviction moratorium, saying that it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District

INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
INGLEWOOD, CA
yovenice.com

Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents. A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the public on the crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to raise money to pay for legal fees they are incurring during their legal battle with the City of Los Angeles as reported by ABC7.com. The Westchester Playa Community Coalition has hired lawyer John Murdock to squash City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s plans for safe parking for the unhoused living in their vehicles in the City of Westchester.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Approves Burbank's Housing Element

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
BURBANK, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants

“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
FULLERTON, CA
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
knock-la.com

Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso

On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
myburbank.com

Locals Gather For Burbank's First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park

Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
BURBANK, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA

