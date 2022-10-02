Read full article on original website
WITN
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting
Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
WITN
Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are searching for a missing woman they say has been missing since Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyasia Cherry is possibly with a Black man with long dreadlocks with green tips and may be riding in a white Ford Escape SUV with a loud exhaust.
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
WITN
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say several community-based security cameras are coming to Pitt County areas where a lot of calls are recorded. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the deployment of the cameras is to help deter crime and help investigators in solving major crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and recording 24 hours a day.
WITN
State can seek death penalty against suspect in Cannon Hinnant’s murder
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County court decided Thursday that the state can seek the death penalty against the suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020. WRAL reports that Hinnant was riding his bike in front of his dad’s home on Archers Road on...
WITN
NCDHHS hosts tele-town hall on Covid boosters and flu vaccines
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a virtual Spanish speaking tele-town hall on Thursday. The NCDHHS will broadcast the informational on its social media platforms starting from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Health officials from NCDHHS, Faith Health NC and Duke...
