ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in final regular season game at Busch Stadium

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs2T6_0iJHbxwb00

Albert Pujols is leaving Busch Stadium in the best way possible.

The longtime St. Louis Cardinals star, in his final regular season home game before retirement, drilled a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. That marked No. 702 of his career.

Pujols’ solo shot came off Roansy Contreras in the third inning, and tied the game up 4-4. The ball went 409 feet and brought Pujols to 2,214 career RBIs — which ties him with Babe Ruth for second on the league’s all-time list.

Pujols had been chasing the 700-homer club all year, trying to hit the mark before he officially retires after 22 seasons in Major League Baseball. The earlier this month in Los Angeles after he hit a pair of home runs against the Dodgers.

, along with Ruth, Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron. He's the first player born outside of the United States to do so, too.

Pujols will almost certainly finish fourth on the home run list barring a deep, and dominant, postseason run for the Cardinals. Ruth is third on the list at 714. Pujols can absolutely take solo second on the RBI list, but Aaron’s 2,297 are out of reach.

While he will have a few more games in St. Louis — the Cardinals will host a wild-card series after clinching the NL Central — Pujols' regular-season sendoff was as good as he could have asked for.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
WGAU

Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Babe Ruth
WGAU

J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
NFL
WGAU

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
93K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy