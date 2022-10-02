JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School.

Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses.

JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a special method for putting out the fire by using foam.

People were inside the building at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

JFRD is now leaving the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]