Jacksonville, FL

JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School.

Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses.

JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a special method for putting out the fire by using foam.

People were inside the building at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

JFRD is now leaving the scene.

IN THIS ARTICLE
