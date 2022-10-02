San Francisco has graced another top 10 list once again! This time it’s the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards by award-winning magazine Condé Nast Traveler. San Francisco has earned the #7 spot in this year’s list of the best big cities in the United States. Each year, the Reader’s Choice Awards let readers weigh in on their favorite travel experiences, hotels, cruises, and more. “Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher, as demonstrated by the nearly quarter of a million of you who filled out this year’s survey,” writes Condé Nast Traveler. San Francisco made the list thanks to exciting landmarks like Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, but special mention was given to SFMOMA and the Mission District’s street art. The magazine also commended SF’s excellent spas, top-ranking restaurants and bars, nearby Muir Woods, and diverse hotel scene. Here’s the rest of the ranking for the best cities in the United States:

