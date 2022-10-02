Read full article on original website
Former Outerlands manager, customer becomes new owner of the San Francisco gem
The new owner has a long history with the Outer Sunset restaurant.
San Francisco Ranks In Top 10 Best Big Cities In US
San Francisco has graced another top 10 list once again! This time it’s the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards by award-winning magazine Condé Nast Traveler. San Francisco has earned the #7 spot in this year’s list of the best big cities in the United States. Each year, the Reader’s Choice Awards let readers weigh in on their favorite travel experiences, hotels, cruises, and more. “Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher, as demonstrated by the nearly quarter of a million of you who filled out this year’s survey,” writes Condé Nast Traveler. San Francisco made the list thanks to exciting landmarks like Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, but special mention was given to SFMOMA and the Mission District’s street art. The magazine also commended SF’s excellent spas, top-ranking restaurants and bars, nearby Muir Woods, and diverse hotel scene. Here’s the rest of the ranking for the best cities in the United States:
Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best...
Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car
It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
This Is What An $815 Apartment For Rent In The Bay Area Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
Bay Area apartments are notoriously expensive. According to Payscale, housing expenses in San Francisco are 241% higher than the national average. TikTok content creator Marre (@marre.xm) specializes in finding cheap apartment deals in major cities and taking a look around inside to see exactly what your money can get you at rare price points.
San Francisco Got Rid of Its Racist Statues. Asian Americans in the City Say That’s Just a First Step
When San Francisco removed the Christopher Columbus statue from Telegraph Hill two years ago, legendary martial artist and movie star Bruce Lee was floated as someone who truly deserves to be memorialized. Former Supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney was one of many to jump on social media and champion...
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
San Francisco Vs Los Angeles – Which One Should I Visit? (Sunny & Glamorous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Francisco and Los Angeles are two of the largest cities in California. Located in separate regions of the state, they each have their own perks that make them worthy travel destinations.
Person at San Francisco sideshow struck by car
Video from a recent sideshow in San Francisco shows one person getting hit by a car as the driver twisted around, performing donuts in the intersection. Credit: Mrinali Goyal via Storyful.
4 rescued from sinking boat in San Francisco Bay
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people and two dogs after their boat began sinking one mile off of Point San Pablo in the San Francisco Bay.
Four people overdose on fentanyl in San Francisco's Mission District in one night
"Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.
San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022
"It is surreal, this is where it all started for me," said Lt. Goossens at his alma mater St. Ignatius College Preparatory, sharing his journey of becoming a pilot.
Gas pump sticker shock soars among Bay Area motorists; find cheap gas near you
SAN FRANCISCO -- The cost of a gallon of unleaded was inching toward all-time record highs for Bay Area motorists Wednesday morning, with no immediate relief in sight.According to analysts, the all-time highest cost for a gallon of unleaded gas across the state was $6.44 set on June 14th. On Wednesday, the state average was $6.42, but the Bay Area has never been average.GasBuddy.com reported that in San Jose, the price of a gallon of unleaded jumped a stunning 30 cents just since Monday to $6.498.The story was the same in San Francisco where prices leaped 25 cents to $6.36....
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
These 6 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million in September
Some are move-in ready, and others need some work - but all of them are cheaper than most homes in San Francisco.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
