Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tourism commissioner celebrates a record year in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s tourism commissioner was in Sevier County Wednesday to congratulate the tourism team on the best year ever. More than $3.4 billion dollars was spent in the county in 2021. Once all the numbers came in, the commissioner said Sevier County lead the state in economic recovery after the pandemic.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD Officers Promoted

Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Jacksboro loses police department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Homicide Rate Dropping

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

911 restored to some Verizon customers

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Verizon customers were having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins and Knox County, an issue also seen in other parts of the state, county officials told WVLT News Tuesday morning. Hawkins County Officials reported that service had been restored on Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. on...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Greyhound switches to new Knoxville drop-off, pickup point after months of complaints

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound has a new bus station in North Knoxville. This comes after months of safety complaints about the previous site on Cherry Street. Previously Greyhound used the Marathon gas station as a connection bus stop. On its website, the company now lists the Knoxville stop at "Top Market and Deli" at 1607 North Sixth Avenue, also known as the "6th Avenue Market and Deli." The location has gone by other names in the past, including "Bill's Market and Deli" and "Annus Market and Deli." It is only a mile away from the previous stop.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bruce Street Brewfest comes to Sevierville this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for a place to watch the game this weekend and catch a brew, Sevierville says to head downtown. Bruce Street Brewfest is this weekend and along with dozens of craft beers you can also watch the game on a big screen projector.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch up quick

Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Lynn performed at the theatre six times throughout her career.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many University of Tennessee students are trying to lock in on a place to stay for the upcoming school year, resulting in lines outside the leasing office. They’ve been camping out for hours outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center, where some students like Avery...
KNOXVILLE, TN

