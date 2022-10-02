It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the upcoming HBO Max "Scooby-Doo" Halloween movie. Clips from the animated special "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" have been making the rounds on social media, with folks using them to proclaim that the character is finally being shown as gay. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA...

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO