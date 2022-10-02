Read full article on original website
nothing in California is going to change until all liberals are voted out they don't and will not hold criminals accountable we all voted for the death penalty dictator newsom threw it away
Person of interest identified in kidnapping of Merced family, deputies say
CORRECTION: An earlier image used showing a man using an ATM was not of the suspect. This error has been corrected. MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday. Officials said 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado […]
Lodi PD Investigating Homicide of Pregnant Woman
Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/25/22 at approximately 12:06 AM, LPD officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Blvd for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive 25 year old, pregnant female, suffering from a stab wound. Despite life-saving measures the female succumbed to her injuries. A 22 year old male was also found on scene suffering from a non-life threatening laceration to the head.
Possible serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A possible serial killer seems to be "on a mission" throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart, police said.
Merced sheriff says money, another person could be involved in family kidnapping
MERCED, Calif. — An investigation into the kidnapping of a family in the South Merced area is ongoing, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said Wednesday they have not linked the missing family to the suspect in custody. "We think always money until...
Stockton Police: 7 shootings now linked to possible serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — A serial killer may have ambushed seven people separately in recent months, shooting them alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the originally linked five victims were robbed or beaten before the shootings — which all...
Merced man shoots son he thought was intruder, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home. […]
Reward for arrest in Stockton serial killings reaches $125,000
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police. The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous. The total...
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland,...
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
Reward for arrest in Stockton killings reaches almost $100,000
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police. The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous. The total reward is $95,000: Stockton put up $75,000; […]
Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Man arrested after shooting pellet rifle at San Joaquin Sheriff's Office patrol car, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 60-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a high-powered pellet rifle at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's patrol car in Stockton. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant said she was driving in the 400 block of Oro Street when her marked patrol car was been struck by gunfire.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Stanislaus County, sheriff says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One man is in custody after seriously injuring an older man south of Modesto on Sunday, authorities said. The assault with a deadly weapon happened in a trailer around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th street, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KCRA 3.
Lodi PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Possession of Illegal Firearm
Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night at around 11:02 PM officers responded to the 00 block of S. Garfield Street for a report of a group of subjects who were believed to be involved in a disturbance. As officers arrived on scene, multiple subjects fled the area. One of the subjects was seen discarding a firearm as he fled. The subject was detained and the firearm (an unserialized polymer 80 handgun) was recovered.
