ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Final voter fraud suspect arrested for driving without a valid license

ALACHUA, Fla. – John Boyd Rivers, 44, was arrested late last night and charged with driving without a valid license as a habitual offender. Rivers is also the final suspect to be arrested of the ten convicted felons who have been charged for fraudulently registering to vote and/or fraudulently voting following visits to the jail by a representative from the Supervisor of Elections Office; five of the suspects have been sentenced.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun. Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, officers found...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

A 23-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Jaedyn Tiryse Presley has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Presley has also agreed to forfeit the firearm that was used in commission of the offense.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer

The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Cocaine#Drug Paraphernalia
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood

ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued

During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy