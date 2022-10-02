Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Final voter fraud suspect arrested for driving without a valid license
ALACHUA, Fla. – John Boyd Rivers, 44, was arrested late last night and charged with driving without a valid license as a habitual offender. Rivers is also the final suspect to be arrested of the ten convicted felons who have been charged for fraudulently registering to vote and/or fraudulently voting following visits to the jail by a representative from the Supervisor of Elections Office; five of the suspects have been sentenced.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County man arrested for intention to sell drugs near a playground full of children
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Roman Aundrell Frazier, 49, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of both cocaine and MDPV with intent to sell within 224 feet of a childcare center and open playground where “numerous” children were playing at the time of the arrest. An Alachua...
WCJB
Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun. Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, officers found...
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession
A 23-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Jaedyn Tiryse Presley has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Presley has also agreed to forfeit the firearm that was used in commission of the offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuft.org
Prosecutors drop charges against teen accused in high school bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prosecutors have dropped their felony criminal case against a teenager accused of sending a bomb threat to his high school last year, acknowledging they did not know who was at the keyboard of the laptop used to send the threatening message. Reginald Javon Copeland Jr., 17,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer
The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Man on drug offender probation arrested for attempted burglary of occupied car in Newberry Road parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jadarius Juan Baker, 22, who is on drug offender probation after a June arrest on a charge of MDPV possession, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a car parked in a Newberry Road lot; a 16-year-old was in the car at the time.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for cocaine possession after allegedly getting into fight over the price of the cocaine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mukunda Das Gomez Asimbaya, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with cocaine possession after a witness identified him as the instigator of a fight at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. He is on probation for driving under the influence. Gainesville Police Department officers saw...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested after attempted robbery near University and 13th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, who is listed as homeless, was arrested late last night for allegedly trying to rob two people on University Avenue near NW 13th Street. At about 11 p.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an attempted robbery and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Burying Two Stolen Race Cars With an Excavator
Clever detective work by the race cars' owner is what found the thief.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police warn of complex arrest warrant and credit card scam
Gainesville — In an alert Monday, Gainesville Police warn people to be on the lookout for a call that appears to be coming from them. Police say people have beeing using Sergeant Nick Ferrara's name in a scam. They say scammers call people telling them there is a warrant...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with evidence tampering and possession of drug equipment after a car crashed into a mobile home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Dewayne Rippy, 54, was arrested yesterday afternoon after troopers charged him with taking evidence from the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a crash in the Hidden Oaks mobile home park,...
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ocala-news.com
Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued
During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
Comments / 6