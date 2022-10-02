ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPD officer in stable condition after hit-and-run

By Phil Mayer
OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — An Oakland Police Department officer is in stable condition after being involved in a crash Sunday morning, OPD confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened after officers tried to detain a subject who was found unresponsive in their vehicle.

OPD responded to the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. for a report of a person unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that was stopped in the middle of the roadway.

After officers arrived, the subject woke up and officers were “able to establish communication,” OPD said. As police tried to detain the person to further investigate, they sped away and struck the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital after the crash and is now listed in stable condition, according to OPD. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3821 or the department’s tip line at (510) 238-7950.

