Chelsea eases Champions League concerns by dismantling Milan
LONDON (AP) — Another goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A first clean sheet. A comprehensive dismantling of the Italian champions in a must-win game. Chelsea might be starting to click under recently hired manager Graham Potter.
Shapovalov beats Johnson in straight sets at Japan Open
TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The seventh-seeded Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic near flawless to reach 2nd round in Astana
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic delivered a near-flawless performance to ease into the second round of the Astana Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin on Wednesday as he goes for a third straight tournament title. Djokovic dropped just six points on his serve and won...
Haaland nets 2 in City rout, Guardiola denies release clause
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After Erling Haaland's latest two-goal display in the Champions League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had to quell speculation that the Norway striker could already be planning a move out of the club. Guardiola dismissed reports coming out of Spain that the striker — who...
Marathon course for Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill
PARIS (AP) — The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will pay homage to women who protested during the French Revolution by retracing a route they took in 1789. It will also include a strength-draining 438 meters of uphill racing, a punishing endurance test that organizers proudly described Wednesday as “a challenge without precedent.”
Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League
MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
Top-ranked Swiatek, Kvitova reach quarters at Agel Open
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Agel Open after Ajla Tomljanovic retired with an injury during the second set of their second-round match on Wednesday. The Polish U.S. Open champion was leading 7-5, 2-2 when her Australian opponent retired due to...
Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held
GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
