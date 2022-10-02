Read full article on original website
Post Register
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Chinn, a key player in Phil Snow’s defense, will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped.
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings...
