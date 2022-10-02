Browse Bristol homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Looking for luxury in Abingdon? Don't miss this one! This gorgeous property boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 4500+ sqft of finished living space!! Situated in the county, and tucked away with a long paved driveway on 3.6 acres with mountain views; this custom built brick home is equipped with hardwood floors, tray ceilings with exposed beams, multiple fireplaces, custom built-ins, plus so much more! Featuring a convenient floor plan with everything on the main level, this home comes with an open concept kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dining room, attached garage, and so much more all on the main level plus a fully finished walk out basement! Promoting the possibility of in-law quarters downstairs with its own bedroom, bonus room, living room, bathroom with steam shower, wetbar, media room, and walk out access to the secluded courtyard out back with its own fireplace and private gazebo! Located near Abingdon vineyards, south holston lake, the creeper trail, and so much more; this property will not last long priced to sell at $750k! Call today to schedule your appointment! All information contained herein is deemed reliable but gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO