Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
heraldcourier.com
BTES to begin trimming trees, vegetation
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is working to increase reliability for its customers through its vegetation management program. “Recent growing seasons caused many areas to grow beyond what customers are able to maintain safely and effectively,” Mike Browder, CEO of BTES, said in a written statement. “Where we used to be able to use simple trimming methods, we must now take down or trim anything near the power lines to enable our customers to resume maintaining their vegetation.”
heraldcourier.com
Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Bristol homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Looking for luxury in Abingdon? Don't miss this one! This gorgeous property boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 4500+ sqft of finished living space!! Situated in the county, and tucked away with a long paved driveway on 3.6 acres with mountain views; this custom built brick home is equipped with hardwood floors, tray ceilings with exposed beams, multiple fireplaces, custom built-ins, plus so much more! Featuring a convenient floor plan with everything on the main level, this home comes with an open concept kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dining room, attached garage, and so much more all on the main level plus a fully finished walk out basement! Promoting the possibility of in-law quarters downstairs with its own bedroom, bonus room, living room, bathroom with steam shower, wetbar, media room, and walk out access to the secluded courtyard out back with its own fireplace and private gazebo! Located near Abingdon vineyards, south holston lake, the creeper trail, and so much more; this property will not last long priced to sell at $750k! Call today to schedule your appointment! All information contained herein is deemed reliable but gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.
heraldcourier.com
New energy innovation project coming to Wise County
RICHMOND, Va. — Southwest Virginia will host an energy technology project designed to promote innovation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be located in Wise County near the town of Pound, according to a written statement. Current plans call for the potential development of additional testbed sites around the region.
heraldcourier.com
Fire erupts at Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. — A fire erupted Tuesday around noon at Hurley High School, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. All of the students were evacuated and sent to the middle school, police said. One person was taken to local hospital. “I’m thankful for the first responders and...
heraldcourier.com
New elementary school work is on schedule
BRISTOL, Va. — Four months after the initial groundbreaking ceremony, the first walls of the city’s new elementary school are rising skyward. Progress on the $27 million school for intermediate grades 2-5 is evident all across the fenced-off construction site adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. The site is cleared and leveled — save for some infill in one section — work on an expanded parking lot is underway as is an access road off Sunset Drive.
heraldcourier.com
School plan focuses on continued improvement
BRISTOL, Va. – City schools generated a mix of academic performance results for the 2021-22 year, but school officials Monday said they are focused on continued improvements in the year ahead. The city School Board received a breakdown of the past year during its regular meeting, including details of...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Tennessee High advances to District 1-AA volleyball finals; Union's volleyball team (21-1), THS girls soccer team (12-1-1) still rolling
Tennessee High’s first two matches in the postseason played out like things went for the Vikings throughout the regular season – triumphantly. THS swept rival Sullivan East 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 on Tuesday after earlier earning a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton in the TSSAA District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County High School.
heraldcourier.com
Mt. Rogers crisis center leads commonwealth in responding to mental health emergencies
Work taking place in Marion and the Mount Rogers region is opening doors for other mental health clinics across the commonwealth. Tuesday morning, mental health professionals, state and local leaders, and law enforcement from around the region marked the next step forward in caring for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
heraldcourier.com
West Ridge High School student dies in fire
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Responding units were advised...
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry announces campaign to raise $25 million
Emory & Henry College announced the start of a Collective Connections Campaign during the college’s homecoming activities this weekend with a goal to raise $25 million to enhance the on-campus experience in support of student success, encourage community engagement and improve the athletics program. College President Dr. John W....
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon council looks to define 'loitering'
Abingdon’s Town Council strengthened its policy on loitering at public places during Monday’s Town Council meeting. The revised ordinance originated at the request of Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook. Recently, Holbrook said, police have had problems with people loitering at the head of the Virginia Creeper Trail, off...
heraldcourier.com
Versatile Moss guides Marion to volleyball win
BRISTOL, Va. – Every school needs an athlete like Ella Moss. Relying on the same aggressive approach, the junior is a rebounding force in basketball, catcher in softball and middle hitter in volleyball for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. Tuesday’s Southwest District volleyball match offered an example of that versatility....
heraldcourier.com
Goodspeed, indeed: Junior back leads Rebels to OT victory over Indians
EMORY, Va. – A new star has emerged on the Hogoheegee District football scene. Junior running back Camron Goodspeed rushed for 220 yards and three scores on just seven carries Monday as the Patrick Henry Rebels held off the Rural Retreat Indians 48-42 in overtime. Goodspeed gains inspiration from...
