Read full article on original website
Related
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
WSVN-TV
Florida Task Force 2 working 24/7 searching for survivors impacted by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN)– Florida Task Force teams are on a major mission after Hurricane Ian. They’re looking for people that may be stranded or trapped in the hopes they may still be alive. This is what it looks like from the ground at Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade sends more help to Southwest Florida as rescue efforts continue
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Help continues to arrive from across the state as Southwest Florida grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Miami-Dade Police officers gathered at the Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami Gardens, as they prepared to head over to Fort Myers Beach, Wednesday morning. Residents of...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade sends more help to Fort Myers Beach as rescue efforts continue
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to send support to the west coast offering aid to those in need. The Miami-Dade Police Department gathered in Miami Gardens as they prepared to head over to Fort Myers Beach, Wednesday morning. Residents of the city got the worse of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
South Floridians continue rescue, relief efforts to help Ian victims on west coast
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - From first responders lending a hand to volunteers packing truckloads of supplies, South Florida organizations and law enforcement agencies continute to step up efforts to assist their neighbors on the west coast who have lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Speaking at a news conference,...
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
Government Technology
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade mayor leaves for Fort Myers sending support to residents, rescue teams
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mayor of Miami-Dade Daniella Levine Cava sent her support to the west coast as she joined her fellow South Florida volunteers and rescue crews to help in the efforts of helping all those affected by Hurricane Ian. She left in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battalion chief...
WSVN-TV
MDFR Florida Task Force 1 continues search for survivors in Ian-ravaged SW Florida
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The hours have been long and the work has been grueling, but first responders with Florida Task Force 1 are prepared to remain on Florida’s west coast as long as it takes to save lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Video showed...
'Could Be Months' Before Floridians Allowed Into Homes After Hurricane Ian
Search and rescue operations are still underway in the town of Fort Myers Beach, and evacuated residents have been told to stay out of the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Shrimpers who rode out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats are struggling to find work after the devastating storm swept through Florida. The Fort Myers Beach area was home to the largest commercial shrimping fleet in the Gulf of Mexico, but now, workers Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan Lopez are out of a job indefinitely.
foxwilmington.com
Brave Son Swims Through Hurricane Ian Flood to Save Elderly Mother in Florida
An 84-year-old Florida woman in a wheelchair was up to her neck in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Her belongings were floating around her. Her son, 49-year-old Johnny Lauder, swam half a mile through a flooded Naples neighborhood to reach her. Johnny and his son Xavier found the family matriarch inside her water-logged house, alive but terrified. They had to push Karen Lauder in her wheelchair through the water to get her to a hospital.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
cbs12.com
Mom reunited with baby at hospital in Port St. Lucie after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to hospitals in our area. A woman from Lee County had not seen her...
Bay News 9
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
wflx.com
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
Comments / 3