Florida State

CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Government Technology

Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial

(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
foxwilmington.com

Brave Son Swims Through Hurricane Ian Flood to Save Elderly Mother in Florida

An 84-year-old Florida woman in a wheelchair was up to her neck in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Her belongings were floating around her. Her son, 49-year-old Johnny Lauder, swam half a mile through a flooded Naples neighborhood to reach her. Johnny and his son Xavier found the family matriarch inside her water-logged house, alive but terrified. They had to push Karen Lauder in her wheelchair through the water to get her to a hospital.
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
