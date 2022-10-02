Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
(DNT) FLORIDA REELS FROM HURRICANE IAN (6aET)
Florida faces an 'emotional roller coaster' as search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and death toll rises. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m....
Herald & Review
Watch now: Rain returns to central Illinois this afternoon and continues Thursday with cold front
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Dry much of the day, but showers and storms will begin to pop up late Wednesday afternoon. The rain chance will stick around until our next cold front clears us Thursday. Get all the details in our weather update.
Herald & Review
USDA to survey row crops county acreage and production
SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 37 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2022 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row...
Herald & Review
Giannoulias, Brady vying to replace Jesse White as secretary of state
SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 1998, the secretary of state seat in Illinois will be an open one in the general election. The candidates to fill it are former state treasurer and Chicago Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, and longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, a deputy House minority leader from Bloomington.
