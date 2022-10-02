ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Herald & Review

USDA to survey row crops county acreage and production

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 37 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2022 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Herald & Review

Giannoulias, Brady vying to replace Jesse White as secretary of state

SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 1998, the secretary of state seat in Illinois will be an open one in the general election. The candidates to fill it are former state treasurer and Chicago Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, and longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, a deputy House minority leader from Bloomington.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy