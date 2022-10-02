Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Centre Daily
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Although Ohio State hasn’t landed a commitment since mid-August, the Buckeyes moved up two spots to No. 2 in SI All-American’s latest team recruiting rankings, which were released on Wednesday morning. “The Buckeyes stayed put on the verbal commitment list but boost up a couple of spots thanks...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
In Year 2 at linebacker, Ohio State's Steele Chambers better understands defense and is making more plays
The first interception of Steele Chambers' college career came last year, helping to seal a 26-17 win against Nebraska. The first-year linebacker picked off quarterback Adrian Martinez with 56 seconds remaining in the game, catching a deflected pass and dropping straight to the ground for no return. In Saturday’s 49-10...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Why class of 2024 tight end, Tayvion Galloway, chose LSU
Tayvion Galloway was a much sought-after recruit for LSU to land to get a good start to its 2024 class. With his commitment in late July, Galloway contributed to a current third-ranked class for the Tigers in the Class of 2024. Galloway is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Chillicothe...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman
Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout Ohio
Senior Ohio State guard Tanner Holden (0) will look to bring experience to a young Ohio State team after transferring from Wright State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Over 100 miles away in Wheelersburg, Ohio, senior guard Tanner Holden felt the Buckeye culture his entire childhood.
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers
Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Eleven Warriors
Kylan Fox Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Arion Carter Picks Up an OSU Offer and Buckeyes Make an Impression on Justin Scott
While the recruiting visitor list for Saturday may not have been as extensive as the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games, there were still some notable high-caliber prospects in attendance for the Rutgers contest. One such prospect was four-star 2024 Georgia tight end Kylan Fox, who made his second trip to...
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
Mel Tucker talks Ohio State matchup
The Spartans have now lost three straight games, with losses to Washington, Minnes
How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football
When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
CBS Sports 131: Ohio State Takes No. 1 Spot, Georgia Falls To No. 3
Barrett Sallee joins Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot as Georgia falls to No. 3.
BH: Cornered market coming | Different dude
** Fleming’s time to shine … In case you’ve been under a rock, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba – one of the preseason candidates for the Heisman Trophy – has only played in two games due to a hamstring injury. The wide receiver has caught four passes this season. That’s OK, though, because sophomores Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and junior Julian Fleming have picked up the slack.
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look Buckeyes
Ohio State Graduate guard and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil (4), is poised for a breakout season in his first year with Ohio State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil exited Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann’s office on the final day of his recruiting visit April 24 without an agreement in place.
Preps to Pros: Miami looking to flip duo of Ohio State commitments
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Miami's attempt to flip Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher.
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
Records show hundreds of violent incidents, guns found at Columbus schools since 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the start of the school year this fall, three guns have been recovered from students at Columbus City Schools. CrimeTracker 10 made a public records request which showed there have been hundreds of incidents of violence and guns found at schools in the district in the last few years.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR unveils plans to turn abandoned mine land into campground for The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled plans on Monday to transform abandoned mine land along the I-70 corridor into a campground for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's The Wilds. What You Need To Know. While guests at The Wilds have options to stay the night...
247Sports
