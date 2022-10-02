ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
saturdaytradition.com

Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers

Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
FanSided

How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football

When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
247Sports

BH: Cornered market coming | Different dude

** Fleming’s time to shine … In case you’ve been under a rock, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba – one of the preseason candidates for the Heisman Trophy – has only played in two games due to a hamstring injury. The wide receiver has caught four passes this season. That’s OK, though, because sophomores Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and junior Julian Fleming have picked up the slack.
247Sports

247Sports

