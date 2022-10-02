ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana

World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
SkySports

Emma Raducanu defeated by Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Agel Open in the first round after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina will now move on and face either Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova or Victoria Azarenka in the second round with third seed Anett Kontaveit a potential quarter-final opponent.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Tel Aviv#Canadian
ESPN

Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances

Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
SPORTS
ESPN

Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz advance to final 16 of Japan Open

Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
TENNIS
The Independent

World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal bid to host tournament in 2030

The leaders of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine’s football federations joined together at Uefa headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports.Together, the nations will bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.What was expected to be a Spain-Portugal bid - in the works for more than three years - was previously made Uefa’s preferred candidate.Fifa will vote on the host in 2024.“Now it’s not the Iberian bid, it’s the European bid,” Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said at the launch.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moscow praises Elon Musk’s tweets on Russia-Ukraine war - liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedZelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace
UEFA
Golf Channel

Immelman: Mixed Presidents Cup idea is ‘disrespectful’ on all accounts

Ernie Els provided the blueprint and laid the foundation for the International Presidents Cup team. Trevor Immelman has now added a few bricks. “Eventually this house is going to be built,” Immelman said recently on Claude Harmon III’s podcast. “Eventually we’re going to win this thing.”
GOLF
The Guardian

Copenhagen’s Mat Ryan tasked with stopping Haaland in Champions League

Socceroos captain Mat Ryan is bracing himself for the toughest task in football – trying to stop the goalscoring machine that is Erling Haaland. FC Copenhagen’s Australian goalkeeper, who never found Manchester City the easiest opposition, will have his work cut out in the Danish side’s Champions League tie at the Etihad Stadium against the 22-year-old Norwegian.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. And the two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973.
TENNIS
Daily Beast

Chess Grandmaster ‘Likely Cheated’ in More Than 100 Matches, Report Finds

An investigation into the career of Hans Niemann, the chess grandmaster embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal, has found a disturbingly widespread pattern of suspicious behavior far beyond what the 19-year-old had previously publicly admitted to. The 72-page report, compiled by online platform Chess.com and reviewed by The Wall Street...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy