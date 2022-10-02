The leaders of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine’s football federations joined together at Uefa headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports.Together, the nations will bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.What was expected to be a Spain-Portugal bid - in the works for more than three years - was previously made Uefa’s preferred candidate.Fifa will vote on the host in 2024.“Now it’s not the Iberian bid, it’s the European bid,” Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said at the launch.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moscow praises Elon Musk’s tweets on Russia-Ukraine war - liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedZelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

UEFA ・ 3 HOURS AGO