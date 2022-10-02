Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
SkySports
Emma Raducanu defeated by Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Agel Open in the first round after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina will now move on and face either Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova or Victoria Azarenka in the second round with third seed Anett Kontaveit a potential quarter-final opponent.
ESPN
Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances
Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
Swiatek snubs Glasgow showpiece and says schedule ‘not safe for our health’
Iga Swiatek criticised tennis authorities as she revealed she will not play for Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month. The world No 1 had planned to represent her country but believes the lack of time between the WTA Finals in Texas and the Glasgow event would make it too risky to participate.
ESPN
Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz advance to final 16 of Japan Open
Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal bid to host tournament in 2030
The leaders of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine’s football federations joined together at Uefa headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports.Together, the nations will bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.What was expected to be a Spain-Portugal bid - in the works for more than three years - was previously made Uefa’s preferred candidate.Fifa will vote on the host in 2024.“Now it’s not the Iberian bid, it’s the European bid,” Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said at the launch.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moscow praises Elon Musk’s tweets on Russia-Ukraine war - liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedZelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace
Golf Channel
Immelman: Mixed Presidents Cup idea is ‘disrespectful’ on all accounts
Ernie Els provided the blueprint and laid the foundation for the International Presidents Cup team. Trevor Immelman has now added a few bricks. “Eventually this house is going to be built,” Immelman said recently on Claude Harmon III’s podcast. “Eventually we’re going to win this thing.”
Copenhagen’s Mat Ryan tasked with stopping Haaland in Champions League
Socceroos captain Mat Ryan is bracing himself for the toughest task in football – trying to stop the goalscoring machine that is Erling Haaland. FC Copenhagen’s Australian goalkeeper, who never found Manchester City the easiest opposition, will have his work cut out in the Danish side’s Champions League tie at the Etihad Stadium against the 22-year-old Norwegian.
FOX Sports
Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. And the two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973.
Daily Beast
Chess Grandmaster ‘Likely Cheated’ in More Than 100 Matches, Report Finds
An investigation into the career of Hans Niemann, the chess grandmaster embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal, has found a disturbingly widespread pattern of suspicious behavior far beyond what the 19-year-old had previously publicly admitted to. The 72-page report, compiled by online platform Chess.com and reviewed by The Wall Street...
