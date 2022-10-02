Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Is 'Very Hurt' by Gisele Bündchen Amid Marital Issues
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch in their marriage, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is not happy. According to PEOPLE, Brady is "very hurt" by Bündchen, who has been recently seen without her wedding ring. It's been reported that the issues began when Brady decided to return to the NFL after retiring in February.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could
New York Giants face Green Bay Packers in London at 9 a.m. ET on ABC7
The New York Giants are set to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday on the other side of the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Draymond Green Breaks Silence With Public Apology After Video Leaks of Jordan Poole Punch
NBA player Draymond Green apologized publicly and announced he is leaving his team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and teammate Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," the Golden State Warriors forward said during a news conference on Oct. 8. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."
Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Sees No Way to Repair Tom Brady Marriage
The marital issues between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are not getting better. According to PEOPLE, Bündchen "is done" with trying to make her marriage with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback work and is ready to "move on." PEOPLE also said Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for "weeks" and is ready to end the marriage.
Jake Paul Inserts Self Into Draymond Green Controversy After Video Shows Warriors Star Practice Fight
Jake Paul wants to see Daymond Green in the boxing ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer went to Twitter to share his reaction to the video that shows Green punching Jodan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. In One tweet, Paul said, "Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring." He then said that Green could face former NBA star Deron Williams who took down Frank Gore in a boxing match in 2021.
