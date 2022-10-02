NBA player Draymond Green apologized publicly and announced he is leaving his team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and teammate Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," the Golden State Warriors forward said during a news conference on Oct. 8. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."

