Next Wednesday, October 12, the Kmart property owner, Levin Properties, will be giving an “informal presentation” to our Planning Board (PB) for a 200-unit high density apartment complex to replace Kmart, the adjacent vacant restaurant and move Venus Jewelers to another site in the Rutgers Plaza shopping center. The meeting will be in the Township Council chambers starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a public session to voice our opinions on this.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO