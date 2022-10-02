Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 8 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.9 5-6 NONE 05/04 PM 4.9 1.2 0.9 5 NONE 06/05 AM 4.1 0.4 0.6 4 NONE 06/05 PM 4.4 0.7 0.4 3 NONE
Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Lares, Las Marias, Mayaguez, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Lares; Las Marias; Mayaguez; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Anasco, Lares, Las Marias, Mayaguez and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 545 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 237 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to developing thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and quick rises along small rivers and streams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayaguez, Anasco, Las Marias, Hormigueros, San Sebastian, Lares, La Playa, Hato Arriba, Espino and Juncal. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo and San Juan. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 217 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Areas of fog this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less through 9 am. Patchy dense fog may reduce visibility under one quarter mile at times. There may be rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Motorists should reduce speed and leave extra distance between vehicles in areas of dense fog.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fallon, southeastern Custer and northwestern Carter Counties through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Ekalaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Rocks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Suffolk FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Suffolk. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 237 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southold, Mattituck, Southampton, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton, Gardiners Island, Noyack, Shelter Island, Greenport, Shinnecock Hills, East Hampton, Peconic, Hither Hills State Park, Springs, North Sea, Cutchogue, Montauk, Jamesport, Water Mill and Laurel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bernalillo; Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Bernalillo and Valencia. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 125 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy showers. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, South Valley and Isleta Pueblo. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 213 and 223. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from Hurricane Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through much of this week. River levels near Cocoa are forecast to remain steady through the weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.2 Wed 8 am 16.3 16.2 16.2 16.1 15.9
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor to moderate saltwater flooding. Little relief can be expected during times of low tide. * WHERE...Bayside communities of the Upper Keys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.3 to 7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 5:14 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/05 PM 7.4 1.6 1.1 N/A Minor 06/05 AM 6.6 0.8 1.0 N/A None 06/06 PM 7.3 1.5 0.8 N/A Minor 07/07 AM 6.7 0.9 0.8 N/A None 07/07 PM 7.4 1.6 0.8 N/A Minor 08/07 AM 6.8 1.0 0.6 N/A None
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and is expected to continue to rise through this week, surpassing the previous record flood of 6.1 feet later this week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.4 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.0 Wed 8 am 6.2 6.2 6.3 6.3 6.4
Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will likely go across the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
