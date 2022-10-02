ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Person found fatally shot late Saturday in Independence, police say

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Independence police are investigating after a person was found fatally shot late Saturday.

Officers were called to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of South Redwood drive, the Independence Police Department said in a news release.

There, they found a male who had been shot inside an apartment. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

No other information on the victim was immediately made public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotlines at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The killings mark the 11th homicide reported in Independence this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

