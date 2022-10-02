State of Illinois and Heartland Community College Break Ground on State-of-the-Art Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) Facility

Read full article on original website
IASB Names 2022 Governance Recognition Honorees
The Illinois Association of School Boards has announced the 33 Illinois school districts that have earned School Board Governance Recognition honors for 2022. The program acknowledges boards of education that have engaged in activities that lead to excellence in local school governance in support of quality public education. These school boards develop and practice effective governance behaviors as identified in IASB’s Foundational Principles of Effective Governance. With a focus on full board participation, the award goes to school boards that understand that excellence requires full board commitment to obtaining the knowledge, skills, and abilities critical to good governance.
IDPH and University of Illinois Spinoff Launch Wastewater Testing for COVID-19 at Schools
IDPH and University of Illinois Spinoff Launch Wastewater Testing for COVID-19 at Schools. CHICAGO – The state of Illinois announced it is launching an innovative pilot program to protect school children from COVID-19 and reduce its spread through classrooms by analyzing school wastewater for the coronavirus. The project, which also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System (IWSS), a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute (DPI). The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.
