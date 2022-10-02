ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), Hoerner (10), Robinson (2). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Cessa pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP_Díaz (Reyes). Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Tom...
CHICAGO, IL
Atlanta 2, Miami 1

DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II (1). Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T_3:09. A_14,138 (36,742).
MLB
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
MLB
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs_Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0

Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
TAMPA, FL
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

1-ran for Miranda in the 2nd. E_Gordon (9), Abreu (11). LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR_Palacios (1), off Ruiz; Andrus (9), off Sanchez. RBIs_Cave (20), Gordon (49), Palacios (4), Moncada (51), Jiménez (54), Sheets 2 (53), Engel (17), Andrus 3 (28). SB_Andrus (11). SF_Cave.
CHICAGO, IL
Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
BASEBALL
National League Glance

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games...
MLB
#Cleveland 7#Arias#Benson#Cleveland 2 For
American League Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
MLB
Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. WLPctWCGB. y-New York10061.621. y-San Diego8972.553. y-Philadelphia8774.540_. Milwaukee8675.5341. y-clinched wild card. Tuesday's Games. N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2,...
MLB
Utah 118, Portland 101

UTAH (118) Markkanen 2-9 3-5 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-2 4, Olynyk 3-5 4-4 12, Clarkson 5-8 6-6 19, Conley 6-9 1-1 16, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, S.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Kessler 0-1 3-6 3, Zeller 3-4 0-0 6, Agbaji 2-4 1-1 5, Alexander-Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Beasley 2-4 0-0 6, Bolmaro 2-4 1-2 7, Butler 2-2 2-3 7, Horton-Tucker 2-8 0-0 4, Juzang 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Sexton 5-9 1-1 13. Totals 39-81 25-37 118.
PORTLAND, OR
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Villar in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wynns in the 8th. c-flied out for Bart in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Slater in the 8th. 1-ran for Machado in the 6th. E_Villar (7), Kim (9). LOB_San Francisco 4, San Diego 9. 2B_Profar (36), Kim (29)....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Postseason Baseball Glance

Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
BASEBALL
Seattle 7, Detroit 6

One out when winning run scored. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th. E_Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR_Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs_Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS_Moore (8). SF_Greene, Toro.
DETROIT, MI
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
BRONX, NY
Minnesota 121, Miami 111

MINNESOTA (121) Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-5 0-0 10, Reid 3-5 2-4 9, Edwards 9-15 4-4 24, Nowell 6-11 0-1 14, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 4-7 6-9 14, Minott 0-4 0-0 0, Paschall 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 6-12 4-5 19, Forbes 4-6 5-6 15, Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Moore Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Rivers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 26-35 121.
NBA

