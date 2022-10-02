ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern Police searching for armed robbery suspects

By Emily Dietrich
 3 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.

Police have one suspect in custody, but the other two suspects fled on foot in the direction of the construction site. One of the subjects was wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact the University Police Department at 912-478-5234.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police search for burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are looking for a suspect accused of burglary at a downtown Savannah home. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the burglary happened in the 300 block of W. Gwinnett Street. Anyone with information is urged to call 912-234-2020.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

