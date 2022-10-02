Fans Praise Michael Longfellow’s Debut on Season Premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live finally returned on Oct. 1 for Season 48 with a bunch of new cast members.

But one new face, in particular, is drawing a lot of attention, and that's Michael Longfellow.

He was announced as one of four new cast members last month, alongside Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker.

On his first show, Longfellow got a proper introduction through the episode's Weekend Update segment, chatting with co-star Colin Jost.

Within just a few minutes, he made a significant impression on audience members, with many praising his performance.

One fan, @PerihelionStud1 on Twitter, replied to the Weekend Update video, saying, "This guy was one of the few saving graces of this episode. Look forward to seeing more of him, because he actually sets up and pays off his jokes."

Another viewer, @diegojorhey, also gushed over the new cast member, "I love when genuinely hilarious and talented people I follow on tiktok hit the big time. Michael Longfellow I hope your SNL career is illustrious."

Some others are already huge fans, despite only seeing the new cast member in a few sketches so far.

"me immediately falling for michael longfellow after he was on weekend update for a minute and 45 seconds," one person joked.

Another made the similar comment: "i’ve had him for two minutes and i’m in love with michael longfellow already."

Some Saturday Night Live viewers couldn't help but compare Longfellow to former cast member Pete Davidson, predicting great fame for the comedian.

"Michael Longfellow is gonna be so famous I'm calling it rn," read one suggestive comment.

There were also many comparisons to the late Norm Macdonald, who was on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1998 and went on to have a prolific career.

Another fan of the show, @FreakyPeezy, said, "Michael Longfellow weekend update appearance was pretty funny. He has the sarcasm kind of reminiscent of the late Norm Macdonald. Weekend Update on the whole is always pretty good."

But some people don't agree with such high praise, as another person responded to this tweet negatively, saying, "Please don't compare this man to Norm after 5mins of one episode. That's straight blasphemy."

The original poster then replied that they simply saw similarities in Longfellow and Macdonald's style of comedy.

Overall, most Saturday Night Live viewers seem to like Longfellow a lot, but we will have to see how he and his fellow new cast members fare as Season 48 continues.