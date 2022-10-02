Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects.

According to a recent Facebook post from LPD , officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center.

Police were able to find the three suspects who matched callers’ descriptions.

The suspects then ran behind businesses on Clippert St.

After three separate foot pursuits, all three suspects were arrested.

The three were arrested for multiple felonies, including:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Felonious Assault w/ a Firearm

Possessing a Stolen Gun

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the three firing shots.

LPD expressed their gratitude to the people who called 911 to report the armed suspects.

“LPD & the Lansing community will continue to work together as a TEAM to prevent the occurrence of violent crime in our city,” the post concluded.

