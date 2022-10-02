ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects.

According to a recent Facebook post from LPD , officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center.

Police were able to find the three suspects who matched callers’ descriptions.

The suspects then ran behind businesses on Clippert St.

After three separate foot pursuits, all three suspects were arrested.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ixm57_0iJHYLA600
    Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department’s Facebook Page
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBcB1_0iJHYLA600
    Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department’s Facebook Page
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsxiM_0iJHYLA600
    Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department’s Facebook Page

The three were arrested for multiple felonies, including:

  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Felonious Assault w/ a Firearm
  • Possessing a Stolen Gun
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the three firing shots.

LPD expressed their gratitude to the people who called 911 to report the armed suspects.

“LPD & the Lansing community will continue to work together as a TEAM to prevent the occurrence of violent crime in our city,” the post concluded.

