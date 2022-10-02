ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Business Bureau: How you can help people impacted by Hurricane Ian and avoid being scammed

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Hurricane Ian was a devastating storm that slammed into the east coast as a powerful category storm just last week. The storm wiped out homes and businesses in Florida, and FOX23 sat down with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to talk about how Oklahomans can help the victims and avoid being scammed.

“We’ve got wonderful guys in the electric trucks and the plumbers and roofers that are ready to help,” said BBB’s Amie Mitchell. “But you’ve also got the scammers.”

You may already be seeing social media campaigns asking for help, and Mitchell explained that when a charity asks for the help, the appeal should be upfront and clear about exactly which disaster relief services you are supporting.

The BBB said to give to experienced groups and to be cautious of newly-formed organizations. While these organizations may have good intentions, they may not be able to carry out their promises.

Make sure the charity you’re supporting has an on-the-ground presence. The BBB said you want to considering avoiding the middleman and give directly to charities that have a presence in the region.

Another important thing to remember: the BBB is a great resource.

“Make sure the charity has a great rating with the Better Business Bureau.

You can go to the BBB’s website, Give.org, to make sure a charity meets all 20 BBB standards for accountability.

Officials warn scams are following Hurricane Ian

TULSA, Okla. — Scammers try to cash in other people’s devastation after every natural disaster. Officials are warning the public scams are already following Hurricane Ian. It’s the worst kind of scheme that preys on those who are already suffering. “Scammers love playing on the emotions of...
People who care for Oklahoma's developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
Insurance Department announces health plans in 2023 Oklahoma marketplace

The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced that seven health insurance companies will offer plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2023. The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans runs from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. Seven insurers that offered individual health...
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum releases statement on Assistant Fire Marshal's death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum released a statement on Facebook in the wake of a former assistant fire marshal’s death. “This is heartbreaking news for Tulsa,” Bynum said in a statement. “Terry McGee was a wonderful man. Always upbeat, always positive, always focused on what he would do for the community — first as a Tulsa Firefighter for more than a quarter century and then as an entrepreneur.”
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
Local Food Drive Happening This Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Can you imagine trying to decide whether to purchase needed medication, or pay the utility bill, or buy food this month? The key word is OR – in our own communities there are families, veterans, the disabled, and elderly individuals who are faced with considering this question every day of their lives. They can’t afford all three or even more of what we all take for granted: dish and laundry soap, personal hygiene products, baby needs, and snacks.
Florida's island dwellers digging out from Ian's destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, has...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian's wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
Sneak Peek Of The 'i-Flip' Show At the Tulsa State Fair

You don't have to go far to find all kinds of entertainment at the Tulsa State Fair. The “iFlip” show features unique tricks from dozens of feet in the air. It’s the second time for the show to come to Tulsa bringing acrobatic talent and aerial skills to the fair.
