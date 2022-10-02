ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will Episode 7 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO Max?

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
“What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?” That’s the question posed at the beginning of the preview for the next new episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon (Episode 7: “Driftmark”). The popular Game of Thrones prequel has turned into a must-see Sunday night staple, riveting fans and creating copious amounts of water-cooler moments.

If you’re all caught up on the action, make sure to read Johnny Loftus’ recaps of the series on Decider. Additionally, if you can’t seem to get enough of that sweet, sweet Game of Thrones-related content, Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen host The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, which is available on Apple, Spotify, and basically wherever you get your podcasts.

But let’s get back to our regularly scheduled programming, shall we? Here’s how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 7 on HBO and HBO Max.

WHAT TIME WILL HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 7 BE ON HBO MAX?

The seventh episode of the series debuts tonight (October 2) at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. An encore presentation airs at 10:02p.m. ET on HBO.

HOW TO WATCH HOUSE OF THE DRAGON LIVE ON HBO AND HBO MAX:

House of the Dragon is available to stream live on HBO and HBO Max. Available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year), HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies, shows, and Max Originals. If you’re already an HBO subscriber, you most likely have access to HBO Max, which is available to stream on Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more.

WHEN WILL HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 8 PREMIERE ON HBO MAX?

House of the Dragon Episode 8 debuts Sunday, October 9 on HBO and HBO Max.

CAN I WATCH HBO’S HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ON HULU?

Yep! You can add HBO Max to your Hulu account for an additional $14.99/month.

Decider.com

Decider.com

