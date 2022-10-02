ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks F Katchouk will be sidelined by ankle sprain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday.

The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night. He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March.

The Blackhawks open the season on Oct. 12 at Colorado.

The team also said forward Jujhar Khaira is day to day with a right ankle injury.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Almost Looks Set

Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman,...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Yardbarker

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Alijah Vera-Tucker has already made his way through three-fifths of the offensive line just 20 games into his NFL career with the New York Jets. He was a left guard as a rookie, opened this season at right guard and then started at left tackle last Sunday at Pittsburgh. And he had strong performances at all three spots. “It’s phenomenal,” center Connor McGovern said. “Not only does he do it and goes out and he’s selfless and willing to do whatever it takes to win a game and help his team out, he does it an extremely high level.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches

The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks: Highlights & Takeaways of First 4 Preseason Games

As of Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have now competed in four preseason tilts. They dropped their first contest last Tuesday to the Saint Louis Blues, 4-1. Then the second-string players enjoyed a rowdy 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alas, the Red Wings repaid the favor with a 3-0 shutout over the Hawks on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the team faced the Minnesota Wild in a special home-away-from-home game in Milwaukee, WI. Another 3-0 shoutout didn’t exactly round out this stretch of exhibition games in a good way.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets' finale

NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. “Wouldn’t put that on him,” Showalter said. “The most important thing is Friday. Everything else takes second.” Showalter, however, acknowledged McNeil could come off the bench if he needed a hit or two to hold off Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman for the National League batting crown.
QUEENS, NY
ESPN

Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

CHICAGO --  The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday

Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Twelve Skaters Join IceHogs Training Camp

With Rockford IceHogs hockey right around the corner (two preseason games with the Iowa Wild on Oct. 5 & 6), the Chicago Blackhawks have made their first round of roster cuts. Three players signed to NHL contracts have been assigned from the Blackhawks to the AHL. Nine players were released from their NHL tryout agreements and join the IceHogs under AHL contracts.
ROCKFORD, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck

While all eyes were on first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, one of the real standouts in Montreal Canadiens camp was second-round pick Owen Beck. While he likely won’t make the team out of camp, he’ll at least leave with something in hand. Beck has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract that carries a cap hit of just under $917K.
NHL
The Associated Press

Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Huntley, called up from the practice squad on Saturday, was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. Huntley had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmup pitches as if he’s already facing an opponent in the opening inning. Madison Bumgarner lets his final few bullpen tosses fly with far more intensity than at first pitch. Miami’s Jesús Luzardo takes a moment to briefly step off the rubber, remove his hat and breathe, then reminds himself it’s time to be competitive even with the practice throws. Around baseball, such focused approaches provide a glimpse into the intricacies of what it takes to shine under the lights on a big league mound.
MLB
The Tennessean

Roman Josi's epic homecoming – and more Nashville Predators takeaways vs. SC Bern

BERN, SWITZERLAND – It was difficult to make this occasion any more extraordinary, but Roman Josi found a way. Back in his hometown arena, the captain scored twice in leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over his old team SC Bern. Played in a charged, noisy atmosphere comparable to a European soccer match, this was as exceptional – and fun – as an NHL preseason exhibition game could get.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name. And Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and other top stars looming next week. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy