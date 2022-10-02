Ron Marinaccio exits game as Yankees bullpen hit with another injury

For the second time in three games, a Yankees reliever walked off the mound with a trainer in the middle of an at-bat.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Ron Marinaccio, who exited in the eighth inning in the latest concern for the Yankees’ unsettled bullpen with the regular season almost over.

There was no obvious injury to Marinaccio, but his fastball velocity was down 2.1 mph from his season average. After the rookie right-hander threw a 1-1 fastball to Jorge Mateo with one out in the eighth inning, manager Aaron Boone and a trainer visited Marinaccio, and after a short conversation, he left the game.

Marinaccio, who missed three-plus weeks with shoulder inflammation earlier this season, had entered the game to record the final two outs of the seventh inning.

Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio throws a pitch against the Orioles in the seventh inning on Oct. 2, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Yankees lost Zack Britton during at-bat in Friday night’s game due to shoulder fatigue. The left-handed reliever has since been shut down for the season .

Clay Holmes (shoulder strain) is also done for the rest of the regular season while Wandy Peralta (thoracic spine tightness), Miguel Castro (shoulder inflammation) and Albert Abreu (elbow inflammation) are still on the IL.