Bronx, NY

Ron Marinaccio exits game as Yankees bullpen hit with another injury

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

For the second time in three games, a Yankees reliever walked off the mound with a trainer in the middle of an at-bat.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Ron Marinaccio, who exited in the eighth inning in the latest concern for the Yankees’ unsettled bullpen with the regular season almost over.

There was no obvious injury to Marinaccio, but his fastball velocity was down 2.1 mph from his season average. After the rookie right-hander threw a 1-1 fastball to Jorge Mateo with one out in the eighth inning, manager Aaron Boone and a trainer visited Marinaccio, and after a short conversation, he left the game.

Marinaccio, who missed three-plus weeks with shoulder inflammation earlier this season, had entered the game to record the final two outs of the seventh inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoGpw_0iJHWo3z00
Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio throws a pitch against the Orioles in the seventh inning on Oct. 2, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Yankees lost Zack Britton during at-bat in Friday night’s game due to shoulder fatigue. The left-handed reliever has since been shut down for the season .

Clay Holmes (shoulder strain) is also done for the rest of the regular season while Wandy Peralta (thoracic spine tightness), Miguel Castro (shoulder inflammation) and Albert Abreu (elbow inflammation) are still on the IL.

Sports
NJ.com

ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees’ Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone

It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
FanSided

Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
New York Post

New York Post

