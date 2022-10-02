ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

californiaexaminer.net

Two Bend Males Shot Late At Night In NE Bend; Both Are Stable

Police reported that two men from Bend were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend after being shot late Saturday night after a disagreement at a home in northeast Bend. The incident, which was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northeast Otelah Place, was located close...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Motor home stolen from All Seasons RV & Marine lot in Bend, police say

A Bend man has been arrested, accused of stealing a motor home from a dealership lot Monday afternoon. Bend Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street at about 4:08 p.m. Monday. Officers were told the motor home was being driven...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Are you missing a goat? Bend Police looking for her owner

Bend Police are looking for the owner of what they identify as a goat that was found wandering in a northeast neighborhood Wednesday morning. The goat was found in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The female goat with a dark brown coat and...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
Sheila Miller
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend church holds 1st ‘Blessing of the Animals’ since COVID

Central Oregon students and their pets gather for a special ceremony in Bend Tuesday — the Blessing of the Animals. The St. Francis of Assisi church on NE 27th Street held the first blessing since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were put in place. “It was amazing to see how much...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Madras working to quickly clean up after rash of graffiti

The City of Madras says its public works crews has been forced to suspend its regular duties to clean up graffiti and vandalism at city-owned building and public spaces throughout the city. The city says it wants to clean it up quickly to deter others from causing more vandalism. In...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Human Society Director dies of brain cancer

Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR

