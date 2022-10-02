ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, KY

thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2 million signed up for 14-state earthquake drill this month

Life on the New Madrid Fault brings occasional reminders that we need to be prepared if a sizable earthquake should happen. Again this year, thousands of people in western Kentucky and southern Illinois will participate in the Great Central U.S. Shakeout, a 14-state earthquake drill scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.
KENTUCKY STATE
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit

Authorities say Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend. Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer that Kentucky State Police arrested the couple in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles

Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. But the latest campaign-finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks in the gubernatorial campaign. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has maintained...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
PADUCAH, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
OWENSBORO, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Deadly fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County. State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable...
SACRAMENTO, KY

