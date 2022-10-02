Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
westkentuckystar.com
2 million signed up for 14-state earthquake drill this month
Life on the New Madrid Fault brings occasional reminders that we need to be prepared if a sizable earthquake should happen. Again this year, thousands of people in western Kentucky and southern Illinois will participate in the Great Central U.S. Shakeout, a 14-state earthquake drill scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit
Authorities say Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend. Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer that Kentucky State Police arrested the couple in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
westkentuckystar.com
Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles
Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. But the latest campaign-finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks in the gubernatorial campaign. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has maintained...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ event
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 will participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ Wednesday morning. The event allows community members and law enforcement officials to come together to talk about community issues and learn more about each other. “The event is designed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
Take a Really Stunning Helicopter Ride Over Daviess County, Kentucky
You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime. I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was...
KFVS12
“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived,” says one Heartland sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-county drug trafficking investigation is underway in western Kentucky. According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, his office and officers with the Hickman and Carlisle Sheriff’s Offices seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills during an undercover drug sting. This was...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WTVQ
Deadly fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County. State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable...
wkyufm.org
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
KFVS12
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
wevv.com
Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro
Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
