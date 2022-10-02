It seems that Aaron Judge’s chase for the American League triple crown has likely come to an end as the Yankees star will sit out the final regular season game. The move comes a day after Judge walloped his 62nd home run of the year, breaking the AL record he had tied with Roger Maris. He said after the game, “It’s a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it’s been a fun ride so far. Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor.”

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO