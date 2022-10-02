ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Aaron Judge Gets Game 162 Off; What it Means For Triple Crown Chase

Aaron Judge swatted his 62nd home run of the year in the penultimate game of the regular season on Tuesday night in Texas, making history and capping off what's been an iconic performance in 2022. On Wednesday, as the Yankees wrap up the regular season in Game 162 at Globe...
BRONX, NY
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Judge to Sit Out Wednesday Amid AL Triple Crown Race

It seems that Aaron Judge’s chase for the American League triple crown has likely come to an end as the Yankees star will sit out the final regular season game. The move comes a day after Judge walloped his 62nd home run of the year, breaking the AL record he had tied with Roger Maris. He said after the game, “It’s a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it’s been a fun ride so far. Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor.”
MLB
Wichita Eagle

PREVIEW: Rangers Play Season Finale vs. Yankees

Now that Aaron Judge’s pursuit of hitting his 62nd home run is complete, the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees can turn their attention to ending the regular season. The Rangers (67-94) and the Yankees (99-62) will end the season today at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Trusts Tyler Anderson’s Stuff in the Postseason

Sometimes in baseball commentary, some line of thought will suddenly become just common enough that people who want to feel smart will talk about it as if they came up with it. One minute, no one is talking about it at all, and in the blink of an eye, every talking head or tweeting finger with more reading ability than analytical brainpower is spouting it like it's the law of gravity and they're Isaac Newton.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Pham: Joc Pederson ‘Lucky I Didn’t Hurt His A-- Even Worse’

If you thought one of baseball’s greatest storylines this season was finally in the rearview mirror, you’d be sadly mistaken. We’re not talking about Aaron Judge’s record 62nd homer, but rather the fantasy football feud between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson that boiled over onto the field. For some who need a reminder, Pham received a three-game suspension earlier this year with the Reds after reportedly slapping the Giants outfielder after a disagreement with Pederson over the fantasy football league they were a part of last season. Pham claimed Pederson was “messing with my money,” and Pederson pulled out the receipts in response.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Judge Shares Why He Didn’t Feel Pressure to Hit 62nd HR

The 2022 season has been a true storybook season for Aaron Judge, beginning with contentious contract talks leading into an MVP-caliber, record campaign. There was plenty of pressure on the Yankees outfielder; he bet on himself financially and then became the pillar of an up-and-down offensive lineup that sputtered at times down the stretch after a red-hot start to the season.
BRONX, NY
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

