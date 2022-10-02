Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KC Royals’ Daniel Lynch victimized by 5-run 5th inning in loss at Cleveland Guardians
The fifth inning served as the major sticking point for Kansas City Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch, and it proved the pivotal point for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Lynch gave up all five of the runs against him in the fifth inning of a 5-3 Royals loss to the...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title
The Dodgers lost their penultimate game of the regular season by a final of 5-2 on Tuesday night, but Julio Urías -- with a strong 5 inning effort in his final tune-up before the postseason -- was able to secure the National League ERA title for the first time in his career.
Aaron Judge Gets Game 162 Off; What it Means For Triple Crown Chase
Aaron Judge swatted his 62nd home run of the year in the penultimate game of the regular season on Tuesday night in Texas, making history and capping off what's been an iconic performance in 2022. On Wednesday, as the Yankees wrap up the regular season in Game 162 at Globe...
Aaron Judge to Sit Out Wednesday Amid AL Triple Crown Race
It seems that Aaron Judge’s chase for the American League triple crown has likely come to an end as the Yankees star will sit out the final regular season game. The move comes a day after Judge walloped his 62nd home run of the year, breaking the AL record he had tied with Roger Maris. He said after the game, “It’s a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it’s been a fun ride so far. Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor.”
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays A.L. Wild Card Game Times Announced
Wednesday marks the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, which means its the final tune up for each of the 12 teams that have qualified for the postseason. It's been a rather eventful 12 months for the Cleveland Guardians, beginning with their name change after the...
PREVIEW: Rangers Play Season Finale vs. Yankees
Now that Aaron Judge’s pursuit of hitting his 62nd home run is complete, the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees can turn their attention to ending the regular season. The Rangers (67-94) and the Yankees (99-62) will end the season today at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Trusts Tyler Anderson’s Stuff in the Postseason
Sometimes in baseball commentary, some line of thought will suddenly become just common enough that people who want to feel smart will talk about it as if they came up with it. One minute, no one is talking about it at all, and in the blink of an eye, every talking head or tweeting finger with more reading ability than analytical brainpower is spouting it like it's the law of gravity and they're Isaac Newton.
Pham: Joc Pederson ‘Lucky I Didn’t Hurt His A-- Even Worse’
If you thought one of baseball’s greatest storylines this season was finally in the rearview mirror, you’d be sadly mistaken. We’re not talking about Aaron Judge’s record 62nd homer, but rather the fantasy football feud between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson that boiled over onto the field. For some who need a reminder, Pham received a three-game suspension earlier this year with the Reds after reportedly slapping the Giants outfielder after a disagreement with Pederson over the fantasy football league they were a part of last season. Pham claimed Pederson was “messing with my money,” and Pederson pulled out the receipts in response.
Judge Shares Why He Didn’t Feel Pressure to Hit 62nd HR
The 2022 season has been a true storybook season for Aaron Judge, beginning with contentious contract talks leading into an MVP-caliber, record campaign. There was plenty of pressure on the Yankees outfielder; he bet on himself financially and then became the pillar of an up-and-down offensive lineup that sputtered at times down the stretch after a red-hot start to the season.
How KC Chiefs turned one quote into a win in Tampa. And a talk with the guy who said it
The home-team locker room inside Raymond James Stadium is marked by a set of double doors painted a bright shade of red. At about 11:45 p.m. in Tampa, I planted myself directly outside them. The objective is to find the guy who might have unwittingly played the biggest factor in...
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
‘The Houdini of our era’: How Patrick Mahomes met the moment and willed Chiefs to win
If you’re a Mahomes-ologist, you reckoned earlier last week that the game on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium might just mean a little something more. The Chiefs were coming off a discombobulated and distressing 20-17 loss in Indianapolis, and this sixth and likely last (again) matchup between Mahomes and Tom Brady loomed large.
