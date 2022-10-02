Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: DB Simeon Blair, Center Ricky Stromberg After Tuesday’s Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is trying to fix several of problems that have developed in two-game losing skid before Saturday morning's matchup with Mississippi State and you can watch the complete press conference after Tuesday's practice. HOGS FEED:. PITTMAN TO SPEND SATURDAY TRYING TO CAPTURE ELUSIVE 'LOSER SABAN'. Return...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs’ Running Back and Rebels’ Alum Jerrion Ealy Suspended For Next 6 Games
OXFORD, Miss.—Versatile running back Jerrion Ealy left the Rebels for the NFL draft following his junior season. Mississippi native Jerrion Ealy posted impressive numbers every year he played at Ole Miss, eclipsing 700 rushing yards in all three seasons. In 2019, which was his freshman year, he ran for 722 yards, six touchdowns, and 6.9 yards per carry in 12 games. During his sophomore season he ran for 745 yards, nine touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry in nine games. He wrapped up his time in Oxford with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry in 12 games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/5
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice. DNP. RB Christian McCaffrey (rest) WR...
Raleigh News & Observer
Calvin Austin Returns to Practice for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin back on the practice field this week as he begins his return from Injured Reserve. Austin has not practiced since suffering a linsfranc sprain in his left foot the day prior to the Steelers' first preseason game. He started the season on IR and became eligible to return this week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville’s Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last. Such is the case for the Jaguars in Week 5. A week after traveling to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers Wednesday notebook: Trio to replace Jeremy Chinn; Laviska Shenault sidelined
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former second-round pick won’t be eligible to return from IR until Week 9 at the earliest. “Obviously, losing somebody like Jeremy Chinn is difficult, right?...
Raleigh News & Observer
Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills & Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Reveals Why He’s Retiring After 1 Week with Bucs
Did Cole Beasley have a plan? Indeed. But his plan just changed. The former Buffalo Bills receiver, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, is - after playing for one week with Tampa Bay - leaving the NFL. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Practice Notes: AFC Award Winner Jordan Poyer Sits, Jordan Phillips Returns?
The Buffalo Bills are trying to fight their way to good health for a Week 5 meeting with the Steelers … but on Wednesday at practice it was a bit of an uphill fight. The positive news: They got back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as limited practice participant.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Raleigh News & Observer
How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Frustrated that Hornets’ Gordon Hayward is injured and not playing? He is, too
Seconds had barely elapsed and the complaints were already being fired off at a ridiculously rapid pace, creating the usual social media storm centering around the Charlotte Hornets’ highest-paid player. Once word trickled out just before noon on Sunday that Gordon Hayward wasn’t suiting up in their preseason opener...
Raleigh News & Observer
Get a new hobby. Adopt a pet. Live a little. Anything’s better than watching Panthers
Look, if you’re planning on going to watch the Carolina Panthers continue to commit crimes against football next Sunday, more power to you. There’s a 33 percent chance of rain in the forecast, which means you’ve got decent odds on good weather, at least. If that’s indeed...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
