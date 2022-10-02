Read full article on original website
WLUC
Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event. You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8. The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis...
WLUC
Frightful 5K and Kids Miner Mile returns for a 3rd year
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Frightful 5K returns once again, this time with a spooky twist. Runners will have the option of taking the previous 5K route, or (if you’re brave enough) to head off the beaten path towards Old Town to visit ghosts, goblins and zombies. The Miner...
WLUC
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale continues through Tuesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big sale in Marquette for all your quilting needs. It’s the Everything Quilting a Sewing Sale and it’s at the Women’s Federation Club House. Proceeds benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association. Everything from sewing machines to fat...
WLUC
Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday. It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.
WLUC
Nagelkirk Gardens to host second annual Wedding Show
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Gardens is hosting its second annual Wedding Show this weekend. The event will feature nine raffles, two grand prizes, live music, and a fashion show. There will be over thirty-five vendors selling and showcasing their wedding-related goods and services. Vendors will have everything from wedding photographers and planners to travel agencies and realtors.
WLUC
Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul hosts garage sale starting Thursday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul provides several services to the community. “It’s going out to your neighbors that don’t have the benefits that all of us have that have had a job,” said Terry Saunders, a deacon at the Catholic church. In addition to...
WLUC
Transmitter maintenance to affect TV6 & FOX UP over-the-air signal Wednesday
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV & FOX UP are having maintenance performed at our main transmitter location Wednesday and we will be off over-the-air between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET. These times are approximate, and we will update our website and social media when we are complete. This...
WLUC
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe held the second annual Fall Phantasm Saturday at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event follows Marquette Fringe’s mission to provide a platform for the community to create and share art. This year the theme was the “Festival of Myth and Fire” and it...
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally tears through Upper Michigan Oct. 14 & 15
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Fox Marquette Subaru Lake Superior Performance Rally, presented by Travel Marquette, is rolling onto the racing stages on Friday, Oct. 14 and 15. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association series and will host some of the biggest names in the sport.
WLUC
Over-the-counter hearing aids to become available mid-October
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who have struggled to get hearing aids, may now have an easier time accessing them. Those who have a mild or moderate perceived hearing loss may now be able to receive hearing assistance at local stores like Walgreens.
WLUC
NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour. Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions. Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual...
WLUC
Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff. The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open...
WLUC
MDHHS offers ‘Test to Treat’ program at Westwood Mall
LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. Test to Treat sites allows individuals to access testing, a health assessment and medication prescriptions all in...
WLUC
NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
WLUC
Ford Airport sees increase in passenger count, looks to build new terminal
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - While some airports across the U.P. have been shrinking because of airlines dropping flights, Ford Airport in Dickinson County has increased its passenger count. It’s also improved facilities and says it has more expansions on the way. Ford Airport may be one of the smallest...
WLUC
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
WLUC
Marquette, NICE school districts report consistent student numbers on count day
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second count day of the year for school districts across the state happened Wednesday. Schools receive $9,150 per student. Superintendents for Marquette and NICE school districts both say the schools are anticipating student counts to remain consistent. Marquette is expecting around 3,200 in the...
WLUC
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
WLUC
Iron Mountain parishioners receive Catholic service awards
IRON MOUNTAIN/BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Diocese of Marquette says two outstanding women of faith, Jonie Richtig of Immaculate Conception Parish in Iron Mountian and Barbara Karpus of St. Sebastion Parish in Bessemer, have been chosen as this year’s recipients of the Catholic Service Award (CSA). Joanie Richtig. Richtig...
