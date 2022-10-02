ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Frightful 5K and Kids Miner Mile returns for a 3rd year

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Frightful 5K returns once again, this time with a spooky twist. Runners will have the option of taking the previous 5K route, or (if you’re brave enough) to head off the beaten path towards Old Town to visit ghosts, goblins and zombies. The Miner...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday. It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Nagelkirk Gardens to host second annual Wedding Show

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Gardens is hosting its second annual Wedding Show this weekend. The event will feature nine raffles, two grand prizes, live music, and a fashion show. There will be over thirty-five vendors selling and showcasing their wedding-related goods and services. Vendors will have everything from wedding photographers and planners to travel agencies and realtors.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

St. Vincent de Paul hosts garage sale starting Thursday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul provides several services to the community. “It’s going out to your neighbors that don’t have the benefits that all of us have that have had a job,” said Terry Saunders, a deacon at the Catholic church. In addition to...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Transmitter maintenance to affect TV6 & FOX UP over-the-air signal Wednesday

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV & FOX UP are having maintenance performed at our main transmitter location Wednesday and we will be off over-the-air between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET. These times are approximate, and we will update our website and social media when we are complete. This...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLUC

Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff. The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MDHHS offers ‘Test to Treat’ program at Westwood Mall

LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. Test to Treat sites allows individuals to access testing, a health assessment and medication prescriptions all in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette, NICE school districts report consistent student numbers on count day

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second count day of the year for school districts across the state happened Wednesday. Schools receive $9,150 per student. Superintendents for Marquette and NICE school districts both say the schools are anticipating student counts to remain consistent. Marquette is expecting around 3,200 in the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain parishioners receive Catholic service awards

IRON MOUNTAIN/BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Diocese of Marquette says two outstanding women of faith, Jonie Richtig of Immaculate Conception Parish in Iron Mountian and Barbara Karpus of St. Sebastion Parish in Bessemer, have been chosen as this year’s recipients of the Catholic Service Award (CSA). Joanie Richtig. Richtig...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI

