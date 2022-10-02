Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Lane Kiffin’s Dog ‘Juice’ Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective
OXFORD, Miss., -- The Ole Miss Rebels just recently got their NIL efforts reorganized with the launching of the Grove Collective on Sept. 30, and the group has already inked a historic NIL agreement. Lane Kiffin's dog, and unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss football team, Juice, agreed to a...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky reaches out to No. 1 point guard in 2025
John Calipari and Co. could sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history in 2023. They’re already off to a good start in 2024 as the presumed favorite to land No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson. With that said, Kentucky is furthering their ‘recruit early’ approach — which...
Injury Update: Wildcats "Banged Up" Following Ole Miss Loss
Kentucky released its week six depth chart ahead of the Cats' upcoming matchup against South Carolina, showing the same exact team as last week. That might not be the same group that takes the field against the Gamecocks on Saturday night in Lexington, however. "We got to really improve, get ...
gobigbluecountry.com
John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule
The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
aseaofblue.com
2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set
The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
aseaofblue.com
Karter Knox schedules visits to Kentucky and Louisville
John Calipari has been busy working on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class, and they are going to have one of the best players in the class on campus soon. Karter Knox is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.
middlesboronews.com
Big Blue Madness is a sellout
It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton, & Dwight Yoakam To Livestream Kentucky Rising Concert
As previously announced, the “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert is set for October 11th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and will feature some of the biggest names in country music to ever come out of Kentucky… Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam. And while we knew...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
WKYT 27
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. They say the motorcycle was...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
Louisville man wanted for murder found over a month later during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder. On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly 2017 police chase crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing Anthony Moore with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been sentenced. A judge sentenced Nathaniel Harper to 30 years Wednesday morning. A jury found Harper guilty of wanton murder, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in...
Tasting tradition at Keeneland Track Kitchen
A day at Keeneland probably starts closer to the afternoon when the races are going, but for some people the day starts earlier at the Keeneland Track Kitchen.
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
