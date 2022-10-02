ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Raleigh News & Observer

Lane Kiffin’s Dog ‘Juice’ Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective

OXFORD, Miss., -- The Ole Miss Rebels just recently got their NIL efforts reorganized with the launching of the Grove Collective on Sept. 30, and the group has already inked a historic NIL agreement. Lane Kiffin's dog, and unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss football team, Juice, agreed to a...
OXFORD, MS
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky reaches out to No. 1 point guard in 2025

John Calipari and Co. could sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history in 2023. They’re already off to a good start in 2024 as the presumed favorite to land No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson. With that said, Kentucky is furthering their ‘recruit early’ approach — which...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule

The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set

The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Karter Knox schedules visits to Kentucky and Louisville

John Calipari has been busy working on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class, and they are going to have one of the best players in the class on campus soon. Karter Knox is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Big Blue Madness is a sellout

It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. They say the motorcycle was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly 2017 police chase crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing Anthony Moore with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been sentenced. A judge sentenced Nathaniel Harper to 30 years Wednesday morning. A jury found Harper guilty of wanton murder, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in...
LEXINGTON, KY

