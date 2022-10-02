ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Former Assemblywoman Appointed By Commissioners to College Board

Brookdale Community College is pleased to announce Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. The Brookdale community extended a warm welcome as she was officially sworn in at the September 28 Board meeting. “We...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

JESPY welcomes thespian and business consultant to board of trustees

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House announced the addition of business consultant Samantha Jones and Broadway actress Diane Davis to its board of trustees. A nonprofit organization based in South Orange, JESPY House provides a wide range of support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities; visit jespy.org to learn more.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange to receive grant from bank to support community green spaces

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange has been selected by TD Bank to receive a 2022 TD Tree Days grant, according to a recent press release from the township. The grant is a community-based program, created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. It helps expand urban forests and green spaces in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. The grant will provide West Orange’s Watchung Heights neighborhood with the planting of 34 trees along Whittlesey Avenue, Watson Avenue and High Street this October.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Community comes together for Nutley fall festival

NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley welcomed hundreds to its annual fall festival on Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, in Nutley. Adults, children and their pets enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon of camaraderie, music, fun and some of the best of the township’s vendors. The event was organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.
NUTLEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, NJ
Caldwell, NJ
Education
City
Nutley, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Wanda Anderton

Wanda Anderton (nee Porzycki) of West Orange, NJ passed away in her sleep on October 2, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Codey Funeral Home, 54 Roseland Ave, Caldwell. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 7th at St. Joseph’s Church, 44 Benvenue Avenue, West Orange. Interment will be private.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

SOMA Board of Education candidates debate on Oct. 10

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District Presidents Council and League of Women Voters will jointly present a 2022 Board of Education candidates debate at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in the district meeting room at 525 Academy St. in Maplewood. The debate will include the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldwell University#Volunteers#Community Service#Cleveland Park#Elderly Care#Charity#Linus College#Caldwell Service Day#Nj#The Student Center#Rise Against Hunger#Reclaim Our Vote
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Loy Asaha Dobbs

Loy Asaha (Lisa) Dobbs, 38 yrs old , of West Orange, NJ. died at St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston on September 24, 2022. Lisa grew up in Jamaica before migrating to the United States where she lived life to the fullest with her husband and children. She treasured all the friendships she made along the way.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nancy L. Bocchini

Nancy L. Bocchini -April 16, 1949-September 27, 2022. Nancy entered her peace on September 27, 2022. Born in Newark, NJ, Ms. Bocchini grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and later resided in East Stroudsburg, PA, for the last 25 years. Nancy had a love for animals and a source of her...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
BAYONNE, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City

Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County Sheriff’s Office holds awards ceremony

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony on Sept. 29 to present Medal of Honor, Officer of the Year and Unit Citation awards to officers who have gone above and beyond. At the ceremony, Sheriff Armando Fontoura awarded the Medal of Honor to...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy