4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
insidernj.com
Former Assemblywoman Appointed By Commissioners to College Board
Brookdale Community College is pleased to announce Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. The Brookdale community extended a warm welcome as she was officially sworn in at the September 28 Board meeting. “We...
essexnewsdaily.com
JESPY welcomes thespian and business consultant to board of trustees
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House announced the addition of business consultant Samantha Jones and Broadway actress Diane Davis to its board of trustees. A nonprofit organization based in South Orange, JESPY House provides a wide range of support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities; visit jespy.org to learn more.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange to receive grant from bank to support community green spaces
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange has been selected by TD Bank to receive a 2022 TD Tree Days grant, according to a recent press release from the township. The grant is a community-based program, created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. It helps expand urban forests and green spaces in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. The grant will provide West Orange’s Watchung Heights neighborhood with the planting of 34 trees along Whittlesey Avenue, Watson Avenue and High Street this October.
essexnewsdaily.com
Community comes together for Nutley fall festival
NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley welcomed hundreds to its annual fall festival on Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, in Nutley. Adults, children and their pets enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon of camaraderie, music, fun and some of the best of the township’s vendors. The event was organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Wanda Anderton
Wanda Anderton (nee Porzycki) of West Orange, NJ passed away in her sleep on October 2, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Codey Funeral Home, 54 Roseland Ave, Caldwell. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 7th at St. Joseph’s Church, 44 Benvenue Avenue, West Orange. Interment will be private.
essexnewsdaily.com
SOMA Board of Education candidates debate on Oct. 10
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District Presidents Council and League of Women Voters will jointly present a 2022 Board of Education candidates debate at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in the district meeting room at 525 Academy St. in Maplewood. The debate will include the...
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
essexnewsdaily.com
Loy Asaha Dobbs
Loy Asaha (Lisa) Dobbs, 38 yrs old , of West Orange, NJ. died at St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston on September 24, 2022. Lisa grew up in Jamaica before migrating to the United States where she lived life to the fullest with her husband and children. She treasured all the friendships she made along the way.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nancy L. Bocchini
Nancy L. Bocchini -April 16, 1949-September 27, 2022. Nancy entered her peace on September 27, 2022. Born in Newark, NJ, Ms. Bocchini grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and later resided in East Stroudsburg, PA, for the last 25 years. Nancy had a love for animals and a source of her...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS hall-of-fame inductee Jessica Simmonds reflects on her stellar basketball career
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 2000-01 Columbia High School girls basketball team, under legendary head coach Johanna Wright, was one of the best in school history. The team finished with a stellar 28-4 record, winning county, sectional and state championships before finishing as runner-up in the state Tournament of Champions.
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher Thomas
Morris County's unsolved cases dating back to 1933.Morristown Minute. Christopher Thomas was shot and killed at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in October of 1982, to this day the killer has not been identified. October 1 marks 40 years for this unsolved case. Read on to learn about the 30 unsolved cases in Morris County.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio
New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County Sheriff’s Office holds awards ceremony
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony on Sept. 29 to present Medal of Honor, Officer of the Year and Unit Citation awards to officers who have gone above and beyond. At the ceremony, Sheriff Armando Fontoura awarded the Medal of Honor to...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
